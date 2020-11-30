Cold Stone Creamery Releases Nintendo Collectible Spoons For a Limited Time Only

Cold Stone Creamery will feature three different Mario themed spoons featuring your favorite Mario from the Super Mario Bros., Super Mario 64, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury games. Each spoon comes in a vibrant color of either red, blue, or yellow. Guests will receive a collectible spoon(s) with each purchase of Mario's Super Birthday Blast Creation, Mario's Super Star Shake, and the Rainbow Road Rally ice cream cake. Guests are encouraged to act quickly as these Mario themed spoons are available for a limited time only and while supplies last!

"We wanted to do something special for Nintendo fans to make the commemoration of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary extra memorable," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "In addition to offering special edition cups, we have added three Mario themed collectible spoons that fans can continue to use long after the 35th anniversary!"

"We love partnering with Cold Stone Creamery in our shared mission to bring smiles to the faces of people of all ages," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of Americas senior vice president of sales and marketing. "Both Nintendo and Cold Stone love bringing families together and we are honored Mario will accompany these tasty treats."

Cold Stone Creamery will continue to offer the Mario-inspired trio of treats and special edition cups at all participating Cold Stone Creamery locations and online ordering until December 15.

For more information about the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary, visit www.supermario35.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Nintendo

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

