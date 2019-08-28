Cold Stone Creamery Teams Up with Nintendo to Bring Fans New Video Game Inspired Creation and Ice Cream Cake

Mario & Luigi's Masterpiece™ Creation features Sweet Cream Ice Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, Blue Frosting and Fudge, creating the perfect treat for the young and young at heart! Cold Stone Creamery also introduces a new ice cream cake, Rainbow Sprinkle Road™ , inspired by the iconic Mario Kart courses. Featuring layers of moist Yellow Cake and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and wrapped in fluffy Blue Frosting, this ice cream cake finishes first in the taste race!

In addition, Cold Stone Creamery will feature three limited time Gotta Have It® cup designs, inspired after popular Nintendo video games – Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Yoshi's Crafted World.

"Nintendo is the perfect partner for us at Cold Stone Creamery as we both focus on creating experiences the entire family can enjoy and memories that last a lifetime," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are thrilled to introduce these Nintendo inspired treats. No matter what your age, there are two things almost everyone can enjoy - ice cream and video games!"

"Both Nintendo and Cold Stone Creamery love putting smiles on faces," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Now people can play their Nintendo Switch games at home and on the way to get their Nintendo-inspired treats."

Cold Stone Creamery is also offering customers a chance to win one of 10 Nintendo Switch game bundles, which include the Nintendo Switch game system and games Super Mario Maker™ 2, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, and Yoshi's Crafted World! Nintendo Switch transforms from home system to portable system in a snap, so everyone can play games at home or on the go. (Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.)

Promotional Creation™:

Mario & Luigi's Masterpiece: Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles, Blue Frosting and Fudge

Promotional Cake:

Rainbow Sprinkle Road: Layers of moist Yellow Cake & Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy Blue Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Nintendo

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com.

