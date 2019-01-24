ColDesi Announces New Flagship Digital HeatFX Printer the OKI 9541

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi today announced their new flagship Digital HeatFX white toner printer. The new OKI 9541 t-shirt transfer printer is the first in the US market to offer the game-changing print size of 13" x 19."

The machine doubles-down on the speed and reliability of previous Digital HeatFX models while allowing business owners to produce beautiful full-size prints in eye-popping CMYK+W Color.

"Finally, there is a great alternative to Direct to Garment Printing in the transfer marketplace," said Mark Stephenson, Director of Marketing for ColDesi. "Our new Digital HeatFX system based on the OKI 9541 CMYKW printer will give users a great alternative to make custom tee shirts on the fly, or sell full-size 13"x19" heat transfers."

Printer Features:

Largest Color Gamut

REAL Black Color Printing

Transfers for Light and Dark Garments

Works on Cotton, Polyester & Blends

Prints on both Soft & Hard Goods

Virtually Maintenance Free

Lower Consumable Costs

OKI 2-Year On-Site Warranty

The Digital HeatFX 9541 system boasts a larger print area than any other t-shirt transfer printer on the market. The machine is a 5-Channel, 5-LED electrophotographic printer that outputs full-color t-shirt transfers at 1200x1200 dpi -allowing even the finest details and small text to print well.

Stephenson also said, "The printer is an extremely reliable commercial grade printer with the latest technology and constructed with high-quality parts needed for a commercial printing shop."

ColDesi is the first company in the United States to offer OKI's new 9541 CMYKW printer. The company has been the #1 seller in the US for both the pro920WT and pro8432WT white toner printers.

The Digital HeatFX 9541 package comes with a professional heat press, EZ Peel heat transfer paper, and the Print Optimizer software.

For more information about Digital HeatFX systems, you can find them on the web at https://digitalheatfx.com or by phone at 855-348-4839.

Media Contact:

Thomas Rumbaugh

Marketing

ColDesi, Inc.

209613@email4pr.com

877-793-3278

SOURCE ColDesi Inc.