ColDesi Inc. Announces Custom T-Shirt Business Equipment Open House

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi Inc., fresh off the heels of their recent office expansions, today announced their "T-Shirt Business Equipment" Open House.

"Customers are invited to come see the Grand Opening of the all-new ColDesi showroom," said Mark Stephenson, Director of Marketing for ColDesi, Inc. "and get a hands-on look at our full line of t-shirt making equipment." He said.

The company will be demonstrating over ten different ways to make custom t-shirts. Demonstrating everything from Bling, to High Quality Transfers, to DTG and UV LED Printing. ColDesi is a comprehensive supplier of professional t-shirt making equipment. "No other trade show I know of this year will have so many types of machines on hand at once." Stephenson said. There will be ongoing demonstrations of 10+ ways to make a custom t-shirt and 7 different machines to make custom products including: • T-Shirt Transfer Printers • Direct to garment printing • UV Printing • Heat Transfer Vinyl • Embroidery machines • and more…

"No other trade show I know of this year will have so many types of machines on hand at once," Stephenson said.

Date & Time: Sept 6th - 10am to 4pm and Sept 7th - 10am to 2pm

Where: ColDesi Corporate Office:

4537 South Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33611

Customers will have the opportunity to see the Grand Opening of the all-new ColDesi showroom - and get a hands-on look at the newest equipment.

The Showroom is located just 90 minutes from Orlando Convention Center, and is close to area beaches and Downtown Tampa's River Walk.

ColDesi will be displaying the DTG brand of printers, including the DTG M2, one of the more PROFITABLE Direct to Garment Printer in the Business.

On hand will be the Avance 1501C commercial embroidery machine for making embroidered hats, jackets, and polos. Also, attendees will see why everyone is talking about spangles for bling, as the company will display their ProSpangle machine.

One of the hottest new t-shirt technologies is the DigitalHeat FX Printers, which are the closest thing to a custom t-shirt business in a box. Rounding out the offering is the Compress UV LED printers for printing thousands of unique custom products.

The open house format means customers will have lots of time to get their questions answered.

More about ColDesi

ColDesi, Inc. provides equipment and supplies for the custom products industry. They carry UV printers, DTG Printers, Embroidery Machines, Digital HeatFX transfer systems, Rhinestone machines, Spangle systems, and Heat Presses.

They have helped over 30,000 clients reach their goals of owning their own business or expanding into other markets. ColDesi is a privately held, family-owned business with over 60+ employees and offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and New Jersey.

To find out more about any of the products or brands represented, call 877-793-3278, or you can find them on the internet at coldesi.com

