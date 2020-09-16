Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Announces Rebrand

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, today announced the new global look and logo for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, aligning with the company's 2019 "Project North Star" rebrand. Announced today onstage at the virtual Generation Blue Experience®, the refresh marks the next stage of Project North Star, which will continue into 2021.

The alignment of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program with the new visual identity of the Coldwell Banker brand creates a unified voice in reaching both the mainstream and affluent customer and establishes a modern logo for today's mobile, social and digital marketing environment.

To arrive at the new look, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury conducted a global quantitative survey of three potential logos in the top four countries for the program: Spain, France, Italy and the United States. Top terms attributed to the logo were: Modern, Innovative, Unique, Trustworthy, and Stylish.

The brand also conducted formal focus groups comprised of group interviews, anonymous surveys, and one-on-one sessions with Luxury Brand Ambassadors across 10 countries, as well as with top agents and brokers from across the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network. This was to ensure full stakeholder engagement and helped crystalize the findings of the global consumer study.

"Research shows consumers closely associate the Coldwell Banker name with luxury real estate – after all, the Coldwell Banker brand sold more $1M+ homes in 2019 than any other national real estate brand. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury name aligns the power and recognition of the Coldwell Banker brand with legacy in luxury to truly showcase the program for what it is: a leader in delivering excellence, performance and refinement. And with this rebrand, we proudly continue our service with some of the best affiliated agents in the world."

- Craig Hogan, vice president of Luxury at Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"I represent some of the most iconic and luxurious properties and it is essential for my personal brand to be aligned with a company that is recognized worldwide for its professionalism, superior service and reputation. This new branding represents all this and will make a positive impact on my business in my market and around the world. I am proud to serve as a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Ambassador."

- Jade Mills, president, Jade Mills Estates, and the International Ambassador for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Coldwell Banker affiliated companies, and their 2,800 offices worldwide, are expected to fully rebrand over the course of the next two years.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 27,595 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2019, more than any other national real estate brand. This equates to $144.4 million in sales every day with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 187,500 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 130,800 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

