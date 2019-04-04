Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS® Engages The Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program To Power Online Ad Campaigns

DURHAM, N.C., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS®, a real estate brokerage with offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is now part of the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program. Adwerx is the real estate industry leader in creating customized ads that are generated and launched automatically.

These ads are optimized for websites, apps, and social media, including Instagram, and are delivered to target audiences throughout the area. Each property ad is automatically created with a listing photo, property details, agent contact information, and brokerage branding. Ads launch during the first week a property is live in order to capture interest. Luxury properties over $1 million will receive three-week campaigns and will have a custom template.

"We believe in investing in our agents through training, development, and access to the latest technology," said Jamie Mancuso, CEO of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS®. "Adwerx has built a platform that makes it easy for our agents to utilize the latest advertising techniques to serve their clients, and do it all without having to take focus away from their work."



Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS® was founded in 1991 with a goal to deliver an unsurpassed experience for every buyer and seller, agent, and employee. The firm has 390 agents across 9 offices.

"We are excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS® to the Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our program has become the leader in providing real estate ads at scale because it makes it easy for a brokerage to launch and maintain a comprehensive property advertising system."

About Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS®

With offices throughout the Delaware and Lehigh Valley as well as in Western New Jersey, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, a family-owned business, has been recognized since its inception as a national sales leader within the Coldwell Banker system. In addition to residential and commercial real estate, the full-service firm offers mortgage, title, insurance, land development and relocation services and has been named a "Platinum Broker" by Cartus Corporation, the largest provider of relocation services in the United States. For additional information visit www.CBHRE.com

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

