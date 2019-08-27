Coldwell Banker Helps Find Forever Homes for Dogs during National Pet Adoption Weekend

The Coldwell Banker National Pet Adoption Weekend is a continuation of the " Homes for Dogs Project ," which the Coldwell Banker brand launched in collaboration with Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website. Since the project's launch, the two organizations have helped facilitate tens of thousands of pet adoptions under the Homes for Dogs Project.

The National Pet Adoption Weekend allows Coldwell Banker companies to express their passion for this cause and make an impact in their local communities. Tommy King, vice president of marketing at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, the top Coldwell Banker affiliated company by transaction sides, says they have scheduled 42 events and counting across Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. King intends to exceed their goal from last year by finding homes for at least 300 pets.

"Every time we host events across our company, all our managers and real estate agents get a true sense of unity. Sixty offices, working toward one goal, at the same time," King said. "We are a large company and it's really special when we can find ways to come together as one. It makes us more intimate, more in touch with our communities, and that's incredibly important when it comes to real estate. It shows that our real estate agents are connected to the communities they serve."

To search for a Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs National Pet Adoption event in your area, see here.

"The Homes for Dogs Project is what "awesomeness" is all about. This is the five-year anniversary and it has been amazing to watch the program grow. It is something that everyone in the Coldwell Banker network has been able to get behind. In fact, there is so much enthusiasm around the Homes for Dogs Project and National Pet Adoption Weekend that it's become a permanent part of the culture of awesomeness within the Coldwell Banker network. Each year I'm blown away by the network's passion and enthusiasm for helping their communities!"



- David Marine, CMO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"At Adopt-a-Pet.com, our core mission is to find loving homes for adoptable pets. With the 'Homes for Dogs Project,' Coldwell Banker has embraced that core mission, expanding our impact. Through the National Adoption weekend, we've helped shelters get more eyes on their adoptable pets and every pet that is welcomed into a home is a life saved."



- David Meyer, CEO and co-founder, Adopt-a-Pet.com

