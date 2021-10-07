Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2021 Leadership and 30 Under 30 Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced the 2021 winners of the Chandler Barton Spirit Award, Preserving the Trust Award, and Hero of the Year Award at this year's annual Gen Blue Experience®, being held in New York City. The brand also announced the winners of the 30 Under 30 list, which honors top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have made strides in driving sales and excelled as leaders and humanitarians.

Listed below are the winners for each award.

Coldwell Banker Chandler Barton Spirit Award

Steve DuBrueler, Coldwell Banker Premier

Named after Chandler Barton, former president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker from 1989 to 1996, this award is presented annually to a professional who exemplifies Chandler Barton's "Can Do" attitude and holds firmly to a business purpose through innovation, creativity and the drive to persevere, despite obstacles or setbacks.

Steve DuBrueler not only has a can-do attitude, but he also often displays a must do attitude. He moves mountains to make things happen for his team and puts his agents first, whether it's tirelessly working to find a company-subsidized group insurance solution for his agents, changing the face of local marketing by pioneering professional, company-provided photography on listings, or scaling mountains for charity. In 2021, Steve embarked on a long-time goal of climbing the tallest peak in the world, Mount Everest. He spent nearly two months overseas on the expedition and was able to raise nearly $11,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Although several factors prevented him and many of his teammates from summitting, the Coldwell Banker North Star was proudly displayed at the top of the world, thanks to a dedicated Sherpa.

Coldwell Banker Preserving the Trust Award

Bill Riss, owner and CEO, Coldwell Banker Bain

The real estate professional awarded this honor has made an indelible impact on the real estate industry on a local, national and/or international level. The focus of this award is on innovation, customer service, and integrity – also known as a lifetime achievement award.

Bill Riss, named to the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 List, is responsible for the leadership and direction of Coldwell Banker Bain. With a robust background in mortgage and commercial banking, land development, new construction and brokerage management, Bill is respected as a titan in the Washington real estate industry. With nearly 50 years of real estate history under his belt, Coldwell Banker Bain now spans 30 offices from Bellingham, Wash., to Canby, Ore. Under Bill's direction, Coldwell Banker Bain has grown into one of the largest real estate companies in the United States during its 28 years as a franchisee of Coldwell Banker.

Coldwell Banker Heroes

The Coldwell Banker brand is known worldwide for its charitable efforts, from leading fundraising efforts, to participating in events, to donating time and/or goods to help others in need. The Coldwell Banker Heroes award honors one individual, branch and/or operating company that epitomizes extraordinary service and takes great pride in strengthening its community while going the extra mile to ensure that those in need have a trusted advocate for a brighter future.

Award Level: Company

Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury, Various Charitable Causes

Throughout 2020 and during the pandemic, the Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury family went all in on helping their local community in a time of need. In total, the company donated approximately $100,000 to various charities and volunteered around 100 hours of time. Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury made donations spanning various causes, including: helping 10 cats and dogs find forever homes through the Homes for Dogs Project initiative, donating volunteer time and 15,000 meals to local families in need, raising $30,000 for The Salvation Army, donating over $37,000 to St. Jude through the CB Supports St. Jude partnership and more.

Award Level: Office

Coldwell Banker Professionals, 2020 Disaster Relief

In May of 2020, three dams in Midland and Gladwin County, Mich., broke, flooding and destroying over 4,200 homes in the area. From the moment the dams failed, agents from Coldwell Banker Professionals were working to help the community. Many helped pump out basements and demo home interiors that had been damaged and helped find places for people to stay. The branch also held a free garage sale where people could get clothes, furniture, cleaning supplies, water and food. The company also helped three of their own agents that lost homes and property in the flood by donating $6,000 per agent. Recently, several agents chaired an event commemorating the one-year anniversary of the floods in an effort to raise money for the rebuilding of the towns that were destroyed.

Award Level: Individual

Jean Shine, Coldwell Banker Realty, Wreaths for Vets

Each year Jean Shine organizes a "Wreaths for Vets" event at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery that works to provide a wreath at every single one of the 10,000 graves. Jean is also involved in supporting over 30 non-profit organizations that support the military, such as: Festival of Trees, American Heart Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and many more.

Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 Award Winners

Each year, Coldwell Banker recognizes 30 young professionals under the age of 30 who demonstrate success in sales, philanthropy and leadership. Applicants may consist of Sales Associates, Managers, Brokers, Owners and/or other key staff members.

The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of over 96,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

The full Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 list in alphabetical order follows below:

Name Position Company City Aaron Smith Agent Coldwell Banker Park Shore Port Orchard, WA Addyson Brooks Special Projects Manager Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS San Antonio, TX Amber Thomas Agent Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty Gulfport, MS Ashley Baird Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Naples, FL Austin Castro Agent Coldwell Banker Heritage Dayton, OH Autumn Luntzel Agent Coldwell Banker Legacy Group Bowling Green, KY Benjamin Tetzlaw Agent Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada Brittany Conner Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Grove City, OH Bryan Selser Director of Marketing Coldwell Banker Advantage-Raleigh Raleigh, NC Chelsea Tull Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Ocean City, MD Colton Griffin Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Ogden, UT Cyrus Fiene Agent Coldwell Banker Bain Seattle, WA Dani Griffith Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Salt Lake City, UT Derek Tiemann Agent Coldwell Banker Heritage Richmond, IN Dylan Moore Agent Coldwell Banker Yuma Foothills Realty Yuma, AZ Grayden Economides Agent Coldwell Banker Bain Vancouver, WA Greg Dodds Agent Coldwell Banker All Points – Festival City Realty Exeter, Ontario, Canada Jacqueline Zoeller Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Greenwich, CT Jason Garner Branch Manager Coldwell Banker Metro Columbus, OH Kelly Ladewig Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, IL Lauren Mintz Agent Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, NC Lindsey Mygatt Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Delray Beach, FL Meagan Johns Agent Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty Calhoun, GA Megan Vaden Agent Coldwell Banker the Brokers Billings, MT Micael Ribeiro Agent Coldwell Banker (Europa Realty) M&G Properties Garches, Haut de Seine, France Nicolette Modi Agent Coldwell Banker Community Professionals Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Parker Moore Agent Coldwell Banker Access Realty Macon, GA Raul Garcia Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Houston, TX Rachael Elliott Sales Manager Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Pittsboro, NC Raven Mok Agent Coldwell Banker Realty Frisco, TX

"The Coldwell Banker Leadership and 30 Under 30 awards presented at our Gen Blue conference are a prestigious honor – they recognize the professionals across our star network who go above and beyond to embody the values this brand has thrived on for 115 years. I am immensely proud of all of those honored today as outstanding Gen Blue professionals who personify excellence and integrity."

- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Our agents are shining as bright as ever! Congratulations to the 2021 @ColdwellBanker Leadership and 30 Under 30 Award #GenBlue winners who power our brand to new heights. See the winners at https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/gen-blue-awards ‎‎#CBProud

