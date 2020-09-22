Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty Hires For Growth Amidst a Burgeoning Real Estate Market

Guy Barretta joins Village Green Realty from Coldwell Banker Corporate in Madison, NJ where he was Senior Director for Strategic Growth for the Coldwell Banker brand. During his tenure with the Coldwell Banker brand he was responsible for the renewal of Coldwell Banker affiliates which put him in contact with hundreds of affiliates nationwide, including Ellis and Lonergan.

"Guy Barretta has been our touchstone and advisor at Coldwell Banker for over six years. Joan and I could not be more excited to have such an amazing asset on our executive team. His position at Coldwell Banker required a level of expertise on the Hudson Valley marketplace and its players that he plans to leverage for the benefit of our agents and clients as we continue to grow in sales volume and market share," said Ellis.



"I couldn't be more excited to join Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, a firm that I really got to know and admire during my time at Coldwell Banker corporate. My goal is to further the success that Candida and Joan have already created in the marketplace. While Coldwell Banker Village Green is already number one in residential sales in Ulster and Greene Counties**, our goal is to continue to serve the public while becoming dominant throughout the Hudson Valley," said Barretta.



In addition to Barretta, Emily Kingsbury and Aisha McClinton joined the administrative staff at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty this month - Kingsbury in the Catskill office and McClinton in the Woodstock office. Ellis cited real estate market conditions and a commitment to supporting both agents and clients as the reason for the increase in staff.



"This market is incredibly busy. You've all read the articles about the Upstate market that are everywhere – they're all true. The median sales price in The Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS is up 11% over last year. There are some areas in Ulster County where the median sale price is up more than 25%. We've added these three key players to our staff because our number one priority is supporting our industry-leading agents so they can, in turn, provide unwavering, unmatched service to their clients," said Ellis.



* Coldwell Banker affiliate brokerages are independently owned and operated.

** According to The Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS and Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess MLS residential sales statistics 2011-2019.



Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty is an independently owned Coldwell Banker franchise with six offices in Ulster, Greene and Dutchess Counties, NY.



