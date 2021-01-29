Coldwell Banker's The Jills Zeder Group Lists Waterfront 'Tranquility' Estate at 382 S. Beach Road in Hobe Sound, Owned by Greg & Kirsten Norman, for $59.9 Million

One of the original ocean-to-Intracoastal estates on Jupiter Island, the full compound of buildings, situated on a sprawling 8.31-acre lot, was built for entertaining and welcoming visitors. It boasts more than 31,800 total square feet of living space, including the Main House, Coach House, Pool House, Tennis House, Boat House, Carriage House, Beach House, and Orchid House. With 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, six half-bathrooms, 172 feet of oceanfront water frontage, and 370 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway, the estate sports a modern tropical and yacht-inspired feel. The estate's Intracoastal dockage is suitable for a 150-foot yacht.



The entire estate spans from the ocean's edge to the Intracoastal. Featuring transitional Cape Cod/cottage style architecture, the property offers both Intracoastal and ocean access. The main property is located on the Intracoastal, while the Beach House is situated on the Atlantic Ocean. It beckons with the utmost in privacy, as there is a nature conservancy across the Intracoastal.

With 20 years of hospitality design, Kiki Norman found inspiration for the home's design from the couple's world travels to places; plus the style of Ralph Lauren. French architect Christian Liaigre was a major influence on the design elements, colors, and finishes.

"Having grown up on the beach in the tropics of Australia, my search for the perfect property in America allowing me to incorporate all my needs from privacy, security, a dock for my boats, and direct access to the beach and ocean, was fulfilled when I was blessed enough to come across 'Tranquility' in 1991. It is a blend of everything I love in life and about life. The new build of our main house under the passionate and professional eye of my wife Kiki only elevated the entire property to another level."

-- Greg Norman

"I designed this estate to feel luxurious, but also warm and casual. It caters to our 'barefoot elegance' lifestyle. My vision was to create a sanctuary ― a place that felt like we are on a permanent holiday; and a gathering place for friends and family. The basis of my design was an open floor plan, maximizing light and coastal views from every aspect."

-- Kiki Norman

