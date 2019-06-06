Cole Haan Announces Launch Of Generation ZERØGRAND

Cushioned with Cole Haan's proprietary Grand innovation for ultimate comfort and zonally engineered to maximize airflow and support, the Generation ZERØGRAND Sneaker with Stitchlite™ pushes materials beyond the limits, making it the perfect fit for the ascendant young professional. The outsole helps absorb pavement and provides a restorative spring to your step, while the one-piece tongueless upper design with alternating eyelet lacing system work in harmony to help lock in support.

Cole Haan Chief Marketing Officer and GM of Business Development, David Maddocks, notes, "More than just an extraordinary silhouette, Generation ZERØGRAND marks a pivotal moment in Cole Haan's trajectory as a brand. We worked with young, urban professionals to identify the kind of shoe they want for everyday versatility and mobility as they go about their always-on lifestyles. They identified near weightlessness, outstanding cushioning, style versatility and the modernization of classic lines and craft—we delivered in spades. The Generation ZERØGRAND is a dress shoe, a sneaker and a casual shoe all at once."

Cole Haan continues to push beyond extraordinary through the introduction of a new silhouette, which is a minimal and modern take on their iconic ZERØGRAND design, best known for optimizing versatility and comfort. Additionally, Generation ZERØGRAND with Stitchlite™ is the lightest ZERØGRAND style Cole Haan has made to date.

"More than ever, passionate, young consumers coming into the workforce are searching for footwear that can keep up with them and enhance their lifestyles. These shoes are uniquely crafted to wear weekday through weekend in a way that only Cole Haan can deliver," said Cole Haan's Chief Creative Officer, Scott Patt.

The Generation ZERØGRAND Sneaker with Stitchlite™ is available on www.ColeHaan.com and in US and select international Cole Haan stores. Men's and women's silhouettes are offered in multiple colorways and retail for $120. Generation ZERØGRAND with Stitchlite™ will be the first of many launches to comprise the Generation ZERØGRAND Collection for a culture in evolution.

Cole Haan is turning nearly a century of iconic footwear inside out. The name—synonymous with timeless style and detailed craftsmanship since 1928—has become a beacon of big thinking, channeling their storied heritage into inventive engineering of the future. By integrating purposeful technology into both modern and classic designs, the global lifestyle brand has further dedicated itself to enabling their extraordinary customers to look the part and feel the part, while pushing the limits on what shoes (and beyond) can do. The company calls New York City and Greenland, New Hampshire home, but you can find Cole Haan everywhere. Visit ColeHaan.com and follow @ColeHaan.

