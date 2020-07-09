Cole Haan Disrupts Wingtip Convention: Introduces STAPLE ØriginalGrand Ultra

"Cole Haan and STAPLE have been design partners for many years now. I'm lucky to work with their innovation team and play with their technological innovations as they are developed," commented Jeff Staple, Founder of STAPLE and Staple Design. "I want to create products that have a special feeling, but are totally wearable on an everyday basis. I'm not interested in creating works of art that never get worn. I make streetwear, and that means I want to see it on the streets!"

The limited-edition collection elevates Cole Haan's offering of the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip with a pop of STAPLE's signature Pigeon Pink, while maintaining the level of technology behind each pair. A high-volume dual-density GRANDFØAM footbed provides a soft initial feel, followed by plenty of energy return on each step the wearer takes. Additionally, an internal stretch bootie wraps his foot in a cozy, sock-like feel, while padding at the shoe's tongue and heel conform for great fit and no break-in required. Every component from the upper design to the foam density is optimized to reduce weight, so he can go further than ever.

"Cole Haan is honored to call Jeff Staple a friend and working with STAPLE to celebrate the ØriginalGrand Ultra was a true combination of creative and inventive thinking," adds Cole Haan's Chief Creative Officer, Scott Patt. "Our long-standing partnership with Jeff is a celebration of our shared value to create modern footwear and lifestyle products for the modern professional."

The Cole Haan x STAPLE ØriginalGrand Ultra collection is available on ColeHaan.com and in select international Cole Haan stores starting today, July 9, 2020. Both the Wingtip Oxford in Black Leather and Camo Suede are priced at $180.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. Cole Haan pioneered new categories of footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing its products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire these customers to live extraordinary lives.

About STAPLE

@StaplePigeon is now a world-renowned brand which reflects the gritty and never-ending energy New Yorkers (and all urban dwellers) possess. It not only exists as a representation of New York, but The Pigeon is also the influence behind STAPLE's extensive apparel range and collaborative items available across the world. Inspired by street culture and design, STAPLE's reach encompasses many different landscapes such as fashion, music, sport, and art. See www.staplepigeon.com for more info.

