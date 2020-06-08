Cole Haan Introduces New ZERØGRAND Performance Running

With Cole Haan's Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering System, the ZERØGRAND Outpace and ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoes are built to push boundaries. Featuring a lightweight ride, shock absorption and reflective elements, both styles from the collection incorporate the refined craftsmanship synonymous with Cole Haan footwear, with innovative performance characteristics athletes demand.

"The world is determining new ways forward each day. Our customers work for what they believe in and we endeavor to support them every step of the way through the products we make and the experiences we offer. Now, more than ever, they are demanding versatility in the products they choose to use every day—whether it's for work or working out, or both. These new ZERØGRAND Performance Running Shoes deliver on all fronts," said David Maddocks, President of Cole Haan.

The ZERØGRAND Outpace Running Shoe epitomizes lightweight comfort on every type of run. A sleek and lightweight upper merges with a plush-yet-responsive midsole, for a ride that's both highly cushioned and capable of keeping up. Lightweight support features hold the foot snug over a generous amount of shock-absorbing foam, for dialed-in comfort. Meanwhile, rubber traction in high-contact areas keeps you tearing down the road, while keeping the weight down. It's comfortably high performance with a low profile, for runners whose daily grind goes beyond mileage.

Additionally, the ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoe is made for anyone whose foot remains pressed against the accelerator. With a conforming, breathable stretch-mesh upper reinforced with support elements to lock your foot in place, the fit is dialed in and focused on moving quickly. The cushioning is tuned for greater responsiveness and energy return, and features flex grooves for an easier transition. Meanwhile, a full-length rubber traction pattern grips the ground to move you forward, fast. It's high-paced high performance, so you get where you want to go in record time.

The ZERØGRAND Performance Running Collection is available on ColeHaan.com, as well as in US retail locations and select international Cole Haan stores starting today. The ZERØGRAND Outpace Running Shoe in both men's and women's sizing is priced at $150, and the ZERØGRAND Overtake Running Shoe in men's and women's is priced at $170.

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. Cole Haan pioneered new categories of footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing its products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire these customers to live extraordinary lives.

