Cole Haan Tees Off with Golf Footwear

Nearly 80 years ago, Cole Haan first explored how to combine dress and sporting footwear when Eddie Haan patented Cole Haan golf shoes. That idea resumes with new spikeless golf offerings engineered to provide peak performance—steady traction, responsive cushioning, ideal fit, and weather-proofing—while providing three distinct degrees of style never before seen on the course. Available in best-selling collections ØriginalGrand, GrandPrø, and Generation ZERØGRAND, all are infused with Cole Haan's signature Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering system, which delivers the all-day performance and comfort required to make it through 18 holes and beyond the green.

"With more people golfing than ever, Cole Haan set out to democratize the game," says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "Our customers have asked us for years to make performance golf shoes, however we knew we couldn't simply offer something on par with the marketplace. We believe we've set a new standard with an alchemy that combines superior performance, long-lasting comfort, and confident style that goes straight to the clubhouse. We have written new rules when it comes to both men's and women's golf footwear."

On the golf course, personal expression and style have become more pronounced. Cole Haan aims to continue that evolution, by taking three of the brand's most-loved collections, optimizing them for golf performance, and providing multiple generations of golfers an outlet for individuality. Available in both men's and women's sizing, the ØriginalGrand Golf Shoe keeps it classic with an oxford look, while the GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker boasts a modern sneaker style in an exciting variety of prints. The Generation ZERØGRAND Golf Sneaker, exclusive to men's sizing, synthesizes an athletic and a dress shoe aesthetic for an entirely unique take on golf footwear that only Cole Haan can deliver.

"Golfers need comfortable, supportive, and stylish footwear that performs on and off the course," adds Scott Patt, Cole Haan's Chief Creative Officer. "We're excited to introduce an assortment of styles that are exceptionally lightweight, cushioned, and are engineered with proprietary multi-directional traction that takes golfers from the course to the clubhouse."

The ØriginalGrand Golf Shoe features maximum cushioning with a full-length GRANDFØAM footbed and midsole for all-day comfort attuned to every swing. And if conditions at the links become inclement, a weather-ready, crafted wingtip upper stays dry while a multi-directional lug design provides traction on and off the course.

The fashionable GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker prioritizes underfoot traction and stability with a multi-directional beveled rubber lug design. An engineered GRANDFØAM midsole and a removable Ortholite® sockliner provide responsive cushioning for multi-layered comfort, along with a supportive yet lightweight construction.

Additionally, the modern styling of the Generation ZERØGRAND Golf Sneaker features an ultra-lightweight build with a supportive, breathable Stitchlite™ upper design and specially engineered GRANDFØAM for weight reduction and responsive cushioning. A multi-pronged outsole design provides underfoot traction, naturally flexible and cushioned for all-day comfort.

The details speak to Cole Haan's attention to performance in its first season on the field of play, but the brand is just as excited to bring a more playful personality to the course. The brand's continuation of the #WriteNewRules project, which Cole Haan launched in Fall 2020 invites Emmy-winning multimedia artist Mike Perry to playfully illustrate the new rules for golf, including No. 051: Play by your own rules.

The Cole Haan Performance Golf collections are available at ColeHaan.com, in select US and International Cole Haan stores, as well as Golf Galaxy and select DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations starting today, April 1, 2021. Cole Haan is excited to release this latest performance category with Golf Galaxy and DICK'S Sporting Goods. The styles across both men's and women's sizing are priced between $140-$170 USD.

