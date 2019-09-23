Colgate Announces Conservation Impacts From "Save Water" Campaign At United Nations Ahead Of Climate Action Summit

The panel discussion, titled "#EveryDropCounts: Small Changes Make Big Climate Impacts," featured Vance Merolla, Colgate's worldwide director of sustainability; Mina Guli, an Australia-based ultra-marathoner and water activist; and David B. LaFrance, CEO of the American Water Works Association. Adam Gordon, engagement director for the U.S. network of the UN Global Compact, moderated.

According to estimates by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an individual can save the equivalent of 64 glasses of clean drinking water by turning off the tap while brushing[i] for two minutes.

In addition to water savings, behavior change around water use helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions[ii]. Water and wastewater treatment systems are energy-intensive, so every drop of water saved means less energy used. Current estimates find that since its launch in 2016, Colgate's "Save Water" awareness effort has led to 99 billion gallons of water saved and 5.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions avoided globally, proving that individual actions lead to massive impacts.[iii]

Today, Colgate also was recognized as a LEAD company by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The designation is given to companies that represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact, showing a commitment to implementing its Ten Principles and making progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

"All of us at Colgate are honored to be on the grounds of the UN today to bring awareness to water conservation and what we're doing to preserve our resources," says Vance Merolla, Colgate's worldwide director of sustainability. "Large-scale efforts of companies like Colgate, together with the daily habit changes of individuals at home, such as turning off the tap when brushing, add up to global change. When we join together with partners like Mina Guli and the American Water Works Association, there's no doubt that we will create positive outcomes for communities."

Leveraging its position as the world's only brand chosen by more than half of the global population[iv], Colgate will continue its efforts with support of the national day of action "Imagine a Day Without Water" on October twenty-third. Colgate has partnered with the American Water Works Association and the Value of Water Campaign to encourage people across the country to imagine just one day without this vital resource to further behavior change.

More information about this effort and household savings is available at EveryDropCounts.Colgate.com

About Colgate®

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eElta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children in underserved communities through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

[i] U.S. Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense https://www.epa.gov/watersense/bathroom-faucets

[ii] Carbon emissions are avoided by the avoided carbon associated with pumping water to consumers' homes and avoiding downstream pumping and treatment of wastewater.

[iii] YouGov survey conducted on behalf of Colgate, May 28-June 4, 2019. Estimates are based on consumer survey results from both 2018 and 2019.

[iv] Kantar Worldpanel's sixth annual Brand Footprint report, May 2019

SOURCE Colgate

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

