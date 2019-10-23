Colgate Challenges People to "Imagine a Day Without Water"

This timely partnership is a continuation of Colgate's Save Water initiative, which encourages individuals to turn off the tap when brushing their teeth, a behavior change that can save up to the equivalent of 64 glasses of water. Since the Colgate Save Water campaign launched in 2016, more than 300 thousand people have pledged online to turn off the tap while brushing, representing a potential savings equivalent to more than two million gallons of water every day.

In honor of Imagine a Day Without Water, Colgate is asking people think about their daily relationship with water and to, simply, imagine day without it. The program's global ambassador, world champion swimmer Michael Phelps, is encouraging people to imagine what a day without water would be like for them in an effort to continue to raise awareness and promote behavior change around water habits.

"I'm obviously passionate about water and 2019 marks my third year as global ambassador for Colgate's Save Water campaign," says Phelps. "Today, I'm asking all of us to really imagine a day without water and to think about the small ways we can all be more mindful of our water conservation efforts. My wife Nicole and I are teaching our boys how to save water now so that they develop good habits for life. We encourage all families to talk about their water habits and, together, we can create a positive conservation impact today and for the future."

More information is available at EveryDropCounts.Colgate.com and imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

About Colgate®

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eElta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children in underserved communities through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Imagine a Day Without Water

Imagine a Day Without Water began in 2015 as a project of The Value of Water Campaign, which educates and inspires the nation about how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Spearheaded by top leaders in the water industry, the Value of Water Campaign is building public and political will for investment in America's water infrastructure. Follow the Value of Water Campaign on Twitter and Facebook.

