Colin Jones Wins $3,375,000+ Verdict in LA County Motorcycle Accident Case

The verdict stems from a motorcycle accident in October of 2015. While traveling west in an I-405 carpool lane, Mr. Orrin and his motorcycle were contacted by the defendant, whose vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and veered into the carpool lane as part of a failed lane change.

Mr. Orrin suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula as well as an Achilles injury during the accident, his leg left hanging by nothing more than skin and soft tissue. Despite months of grueling rehabilitation and several surgeries, the effects of the accident will leave Mr. Orrin in some level of constant pain for the rest of his life.

Shockingly, the insurance company refused to offer Mr. Orrin more than $350,000 for the injuries he sustained, less than half of the policy limit. Undeterred, Wilshire Law Firm put our immense resources to work. Utilizing accident reconstruction and courtroom animation technology, our high-powered attorneys went all the way to get our client the justice he was owed, recovering a verdict 10x more than the highest settlement offer.

"Ultimately this was a simple case," stated Mr. Jones matter-of-factly. "The defendant crossed the double yellow line. He broke the law. And he is responsible for all of the harms that followed."

Wilshire Law Firm | About the Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $380,000,000 for our client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

