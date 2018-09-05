Colin McWay Joins Sonim Technologies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies has named Colin McWay as General Manager, Homeland Security, Continuity and Resilience to strengthen its position in the government and public safety sectors.

"The addition of Colin reinforces our commitment to the public safety mission," said Bob Plaschke, CEO, Sonim Technologies. "Given Colin's extensive telecommunications experience, I know his contributions will help us continue to drive mobile innovation for first responders."

As General Manager, Homeland Security, Continuity and Resilience, McWay will work with the Department of Homeland Security to integrate Sonim's ultra-rugged solutions as well as contribute to Sonim's first responder initiatives including the Tennessee National Guard, Miami Dade, DHS S&T Next Generation First Responder Initiative, U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Army.

McWay's experience spans 30 years in telecommunications with a focus on emergency communications. His experience includes working extensively with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and various U.S. state and local governments on solving complex communications challenges. Additionally, McWay has been closely involved in wireless broadband initiatives that serve the First Responder Community.

