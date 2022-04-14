Colin O'Brady, World Record Setting Endurance Athlete, to Speak at American Association of Endodontists Annual Meeting

O'Brady is regarded as one of the world's best endurance athletes and a foremost expert on mindset. He is a 4-time world record holder, Yale University graduate, and highly sought-after public speaker. The New York Times called O'Brady's most recent success - the world's first solo, unsupported and unaided crossing of Antarctica - "one of the most remarkable achievements in polar history." His TED Talk, "Change Your Mindset and Achieve Anything", has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

Colin's story provides a raw, inspirational, thought-provoking journey deep into the mind to uncover what's possible and unlock human potential, set to a backdrop of some of the most extreme places on earth such as Mt. Everest and Antarctica. AAE22 is the go-to place for specialized dentists known as endodontists, oral health care providers and dental industry experts over 100 educational opportunities in the form of hands-on workshops, educational sessions and professional networking opportunities.

Events also include the Association President's Breakfast, the AAE award ceremony and a variety of hands-on, educational opportunities for dental professionals. To learn more about AAE22 or view all the program offerings, please visit: aae.org/aae22.

