Colin Ross McArthur Launches Campaign

Colin is a New Generation Republican who plans to apply common sense business solutions to local issues and reach across the aisle whenever feasible, but believes in limited government and is a stalwart defender of the Constitution, including citizens' rights to religious liberty, freedom of speech and self-defense under the First and Second Amendments.

Colin strongly supports President Trump's regulatory and tax policies that helped the country achieve record small business growth and record low minority unemployment until the COVID-19 virus hit our shores. Colin believes in existing trade policies that level the playing field to put American Workers and American Families First and bring our manufacturing supply chains and JOBS back home.

Colin's family has a long history of military service and he strongly supports our heroic veterans and providing proper care for our Military Families. Colin agrees with President Trump that our military should be the best equipped on the planet to secure our national defense but that it is time for our troops to come home from the middle-east and for our country to stop becoming entangled in endless foreign wars.

Interested parties can learn more about Colin's platform and positions by visiting his website at colinforjax.com.

Paid by Colin Ross McArthur,

Republican, for Florida House

SOURCE Colin McArthur Campaign

