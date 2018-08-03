CollabNet VersionOne a Title Sponsor at Agile 2018 in San Diego August 6-10

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in enterprise value stream management, ALM, agile management, Git version control and DevOps, continues its support of the agile community as a Title Sponsor of the Agile 2018 conference—the largest agile software event of the year—in San Diego August 6 – 10.

A longtime sponsor of the industry's leading gathering of agile leaders and experts, CollabNet VersionOne will be demonstrating solutions that allow organizations to capture, create, deliver and measure business value throughout the product lifecycle with enterprise value stream management at booth #101. The company also plans to make a number of news announcements at the conference.

"We look forward to attending the Agile Conference each year and are proud to sponsor such an engaging, educational and inspiring event that brings together high-caliber agile thinkers from around the world," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "Agile continues to evolve and we look forward to sharing more about the rise of value stream management and how enterprises are harnessing the approach to get the most from agile and DevOps practices."

Agile 2018 is hosted by the Agile Alliance and is dedicated to furthering agile principles and providing a venue for people and ideas to flourish. The conference attracts more than 2,200 agile professionals from more than 40 countries and with a 17-year history, is the largest agile gathering in the world. This year's program features thought-provoking sessions intended to deepen attendees' knowledge of agile, generate transformative ideas and advance the use of cutting-edge agile practices from team to enterprise level. For more information, please visit: https://www.agilealliance.org/agile2018/.

