Collaborate in cloud, Suzhou is going to be "pacemaker" of the world's manufacturing industry

NANJING, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, Suzhou held the "Suzhou Online Dialogue on Global Industrial Chain Collaboration". Microsoft, Adidas, Roche and other internationally well-known enterprises signed a cooperation contract with the local and make progress together, according to the Organizing Committee of Suzhou Online Dialogue on Global Industrial Chain Collaboration.

This collaboration focused on the five major industrial chains of biomedicine and high-end medical apparatus, intelligent equipment, new-type display, automotive and parts, software and integrated circuit, with a total contract value of 400 billion yuan.

The Inforgraphic Guide to Investment in Suzhou - Global Cooperation Inforgraphic of Suzhou Industrial Chain was released on the same day. This is the 5th map after the "Recommended Routes For On-site Investment Survey, Map of Development Platforms and Premises, Map of Industrial Lands and Investment and cooperation opportunities" which were released on Jan 1, and it is to show Suzhou's determination and courage to open up.

Suzhou is an important central city and high-tech industrial base in the Yangtze River Delta. As one of the most complete cities in China's manufacturing system, Suzhou attracts nearly 160,000 industrial enterprises to grow here, including more than 400 World Top 500 projects and 26 China's Top 500 private manufacturing companies. In 2019, Suzhou's industrial output value was 3.36 trillion yuan, and trading partners cover more than 200 countries and regions in the world. The total number of imports and exports is beyond 319 billion dollars.

Nowadays, Suzhou is relying on its unique chain of production and supply to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with international competitiveness and strive to build the world's "head factory".

