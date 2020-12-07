Collaborations For Sustainability In The Next Normal: The Focus Of The 2021 OPEN MINDS & Centerstone Non-Profit Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced that The Non-Profit Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Collaborations For Sustainability In The Next Normal will be held on March 9, 2021 prior to the annual OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute which will be held on March 10 and 11, 2021.

No issue is more top-of-mind for executives of health and human service organizations than figuring out the strategic implications of the unstoppable flow of mergers and acquisitions announcements. Every day there is a new headline announcing a new partnership leaving executives to consider their market position.

The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit is designed provide non-profit provider organizations the tools they need to build a successful partnership strategy and overcome the challenges of making mergers and acquisitions work. This year, the focus is on understanding how different types of collaborations can provide different benefits and challenges for organizations—and helping executives to determine which opportunity is the best fit for their organization.

During this one-day experiential summit, attendees will hear case study presentations from non-profit provider organizations who have participated in a merger, acquisition, or affiliation in different formats. From mergers driven by the desire to increase market share, to affiliation models—each of these case study presentations will review the ups and downs of the process and offer strategic advice for organizations exploring the same path. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to hear directly from the organizations leading the way in non-profit partnerships and learn best practices in the merger, acquisition, or affiliation process.

Sessions and speakers include:

The Changing Face of Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations in The Non-Profit Health & Human Service Market: The Health Care MA&A Market Overview; The Many Models Of MA&A; and The Strategy Decisions Driving MA&A – presented by Monica Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS and David Guth , Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone

and , Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone When A Merger Is Not Possible, Is A Parent-Affiliate Approach A Good Idea? – presented by Laura H. Tyler , PhD, LPC, Chief Executive Officer, Arisa Health

, PhD, LPC, Chief Executive Officer, A Strategy For Growth: The Mosaic Story – presented by Linda Timmons , President and Chief Executive Officer, Mosaic and Mike Lyons , General Counsel, Mosaic

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mosaic and , General Counsel, Mosaic Robins' Nest Inc., Cape Counseling Services & NewPoint Behavioral Health Care Combined To Form Acenda Integrated Health – presented by Anthony DiFabio , Ph.D., President & CEO, Acenda Health

, Ph.D., President & CEO, Acenda Health What The Future Holds For Health & Human Service MA&A? Considerations For Boards & Executive Teams – an executive roundtable discussion presented by all summit speakers

The OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute is the only event in the health and human services industry that provides executives with the technology & analytic tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in the next normal. This year the Institute will be a hybrid event with a three-day executive networking track for those on-site and a full virtual experience online for those unable to travel. For executives attending in person at the M Resort Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, there will be an executive briefing and networking session at the end of each day along with exclusive on-site sessions.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will also be holding two timely seminars:

How To Optimize Technology: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Getting The Most Value From Your Technology Investments.

Seminar On Getting The Most Value From Your Technology Investments. Finding An Electronic Health Record System For Your Future: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practices In EHR Selection, Contracting & Optimization.

Registration for this exclusive summit is $300 and is open now at https://technology.openminds.com/register . Registration is complimentary for Elite-level subscribers to OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

To learn more about the Institute, visit our website: https://technology.openminds.com .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Visit https://www.openminds.com/membership/ to sign up for a free individual membership.

