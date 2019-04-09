collabtogrow Announces Proven Success of collabtogrow™ Activate Framework at 2019 ASAP Global Alliance Summit

BOSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced at the 2019 ASAP Global Alliance Summit in Miami, FL, Ken Coppins, CEO of collabtogrow, a technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm, presented a case study regarding a biopharmaceutical client's success with the collabtogrow™ Activate Framework. Beginning in 2017, the client utilized The Framework in managing its alliance with a global technology partner. The collabtogrow™ Activate Framework, which leverages ISO 44001 best practices, is combined with well-known, proven strategic planning tools and program governance. Combining these elements into a streamlined and straight forward methodology, the client was able to follow collabtogrow's proven roadmap to success and the alliance has far exceeded expectations. Read the full white paper here.

The collabtogrow™ Activate Framework leverages ISO 44001, an international standard that defines the best practices to manage Collaborative Business Relationships, and tailors it to the organization's specific requirements.

"Alliances and Collaborative Business Relationships are experiencing an upturn in today's dynamic business environment. These relationships must be evaluated, structured and managed differently than in the past if the success rates are to be dramatically improved," said Coppins. "Collaborative Business Relationships must be held to an elevated standard as a strategic component within an enterprise's core DNA."

In Q2 2019, collabtogrow will launch collabtogrow™ Succeed, a SaaS platform that will enable its clients to maximize the business returns from their partner ecosystems. The solution will be designed for the needs of business development executives who require repeatable frameworks, workflows and tools, and will greatly increase the chances of alliance success.

collabtogrow™ Succeed will be added to the company's growing portfolio of offerings, which includes its managed service offering, collabtogrow™ Orchestrate, providing comprehensive solutions for clients and their partners.

collabtogrow is a Boston-based technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm that specializes in improving the performance of strategic alliances. Our mission is to help our clients succeed by leveraging our proven framework of global best practices, standards, and tools. collabtogrow was founded by senior consulting executives with diverse industry backgrounds. Whether you're a business that's new to strategic alliances, or you're looking to revitalize your existing strategic alliance programs, our services are designed for you to expand market share, increase revenue, and establish meaningful relationships with your strategic partners. For more information, visit http://www.collabtogrow.com or follow us at @collabtogrow.

