collabtogrow Launches collabtogrow™ Profile: A Proven Framework Used in Understanding the Maturity of an Alliance Program

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- collabtogrow, Inc., a technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm launched collabtogrow™ Profile this month, a service offering focused on understanding and measuring the maturity of an alliance program across eight key dimensions. The collabtogrow™ Profile approach of Discovery, Analysis, and Improvement Recommendations facilitates a comprehensive readiness assessment of strategic alliances, whether active or in the formation stages.

"While interest, excitement and expectations are sky-high for collaborative business relationships, the fact remains that well over 50% of all such relationships will underperform, disappoint stakeholders or outright fail," said Bob Jones, COO of collabtogrow. "Strategic alliance success requires a level of maturity not found in many alliance programs."

Each measurable dimension of collabtogrow Profile™ represents a critical element in the success of collaborative business relationships. "Companies that consistently succeed in getting value from alliances demonstrate high maturity across most, if not all, of these dimensions," said Jones.

collabtogrow's free online Profile Assessment provides a glimpse of the larger offering and measures a strategic alliance against all eight dimensions (Strategy, Goals & KPI's, Business Case, Agreements & Contracts, Governance, Operations, Reporting & Continuous Improvement). The company then sends a personalized dashboard and analysis of all results.

collabtogrow can also be contacted directly to discuss unique requirements, and the larger collabtogrow Profile™ offering.

In addition to collabtogrow™ Profile, this Fall the company will launch collabtogrow™ Succeed, a one-of-a-kind SaaS platform incorporating industry-leading practices, workflows, and tools to help executives unlock the growth potential of their strategic alliances.

collabtogrow™ Succeed will be added to the company's growing portfolio of offerings, which also includes its managed service offering, collabtogrow™ Orchestrate and collabtogrow™ Activate, a framework which defines best practices to manage Collaborative Business Relationships.

collabtogrow is a Boston-based technology-enabled managed services and advisory firm that specializes in improving the performance of strategic alliances. Our mission is to help our clients succeed by leveraging our proven framework of global best practices, standards, and tools. collabtogrow was founded by senior consulting executives with diverse industry backgrounds. Whether you're a business that's new to strategic alliances, or you're looking to revitalize your existing strategic alliance programs, our services and products are designed to help you expand market share, increase revenue, and establish meaningful relationships with your strategic partners. For more information, visit http://collabtogrow.com/or follow us @collabtogrow.

