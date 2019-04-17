Collagen Market Size Worth $6.63 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global collagen market size is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the product's growing application scope in the food and beverage as well as healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of volume, the collagen market for healthcare is anticipated to reach 622.2 kilotons by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025

In terms of revenue, the food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. This is backed by improving lifestyle conditions and growing affluence of middle-class population, especially in Asian countries, necessitating their application in dietary supplements and functional food products

Europe held the largest revenue share in the market in 2018 and is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of confectionery products in Europe is likely to drive demand for gelatin, thereby boosting the regional market

In terms of volume, the China market is anticipated to reach 103.7 kilotons by 2025 owing to high demand from industries such as food and beverages and healthcare. In addition, rising disposable income in the region and growing population is projected to favor the regional market

The collagen market is highly competitive in nature and houses prominent market participants with extensive product portfolios. Prominent market participants include Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Matrix; CONNOILS LLC; Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.; and Rousselot BV.

Read 200 page research report with TOC on "Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Bovine, Porcine), By Product (Gelatin, Native, Hydrolyzed), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

In addition, the market is expected to benefit from increasing adoption of collagen-based products due to superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding of food products in which it is used. Demand for gelatin is expected to register steady growth due to growing use of the product in the production of jellies, chewing gums, and desserts.

Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is expected to rise due to growing adoption in bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. In addition, growing demand for high-quality native collagen in cosmetic formulations as anti-aging and skin rejuvenating ingredients is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Healthcare is estimated to emerge as a major application segment in the collagen market. Demand for premium grade collagen for surgical procedures, wound dressing, and drug delivery mechanisms is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The market is also expected to be fueled by the growth of the food and beverages industry, primarily in Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for confectionery products, coupled with rising expenditure on food products by consumers in the region, is expected to drive the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global collagen market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Collagen Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bovine



Porcine



Poultry



Marine



Others

Collagen Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Gelatin



Hydrolyzed collagen



Native collagen



Others

Collagen Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverages



Healthcare



Cosmetics



Others

Collagen Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Indonesia





Vietnam





Thailand





Philippines



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico





Ecuador





Peru





Bolivia





Chile



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey

