Collagen Matrix Acquires the GUIDOR® Synthetic Bone Graft & Membrane Business from Sunstar

OAKLAND, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a global leader in regenerative, collagen-based, xenograft-derived medical devices, and portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), announced today the acquisition of Sunstar's Degradable Solutions division (the "Company"), including its GUIDOR® branded line of resorbable synthetic medical implants.

Founded in 1999, Degradable Solutions AG, is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, and has been part of the Sunstar Group since 2011. The Company develops and markets a high performing, synthetic portfolio of tissue regeneration products. Its GUIDOR® family of bone graft substitutes, known as "easy-graft" and "calc-i-oss," as well as the GUIDOR® bioresorbable matrix barrier membrane, are distributed globally for use in dental surgical and restoration procedures.

Following the transaction, Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Collagen Matrix, stated "GUIDOR's synthetic technologies complement our proprietary, collagen-based products, enabling us to offer a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products to both our OEM customers as well as our global Contract Development customers. We are committed to bringing meaningful innovation to life, and this investment expands our capabilities to develop and deliver combination products that appeal to an ever-broadening array of clinical applications in dental markets and beyond."

Degradable Solutions AG has also developed novel electrospinning capabilities, leading to a first-of-a-kind non-woven, synthetic, electrospun dental membrane, which recently received a CE mark. Collagen Matrix expects to launch this product into select markets beginning in 2021 and initiate the development of additional product solutions for new areas of unmet medical need.

Linden Principal and Board Member of Collagen Matrix, Joshua Reilly, added "the GUIDOR® brand is well known and highly regarded worldwide, and we are excited to add their innovative product line to Collagen Matrix. This transaction strengthens our growing dental membrane and bone graft substitute business and builds upon our strategy to expand the range of technologies that we can offer to customers."

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopaedic, spine, sports medicine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2 billion in healthcare companies and has raised nearly $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners for larger transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

