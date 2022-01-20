Collagen Peptides Market worth $828 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248590980

The marine & poultry sourced collagen peptides are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global market.

Based on source, marine & poultry segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Marine collagens are extracted from different sources, which include fishes and invertebrate marine animals such as jellyfish and sponges. Collagen peptides extracted from fish are relatively smaller in terms of the type of peptide composition. These increase digestibility and are absorbed and distributed easily in the body.

The nutritional products segment was the largest application in the global collagen peptides market.

Nutritional products was the largest application segment in the global market. In recent years, nutritional products such as supplements and sports nutrition infused with collagen peptides have gained huge popularity among consumers due to their effectiveness. These products containing collagen peptides are easy to absorb and more bioavailable. Also, these products contain unique nutritional and amino acids profiles as collagen peptides are fat and carbohydrate-free.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collagen Peptides Market"

259 – Tables

41 – Figures

227 – Pages

Dry segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing form in the global collagen peptides market.

The dry form of collagen peptides is available as agglomerated or fine powder. The powder form is majorly used in various industries, owing to its quick solubility behavior. Powdered collagen peptides showcase excellent blending properties. Owing to this it is increasingly used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, & sauces, and confectionery products.

Europe is the largest region in the collagen peptides market in the forecast period

Europe is the largest region in the global collagen peptides market in the forecast period. The presence of major collagen peptides manufacturers such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Group (France), Gelnex (Brazil) among others, further drives the market in the region.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=248590980

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Holista Colltech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Gelnex (Brazil), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Group (France), Ewald-Gelatine (Germany), and Collagen Solutions plc (UK).

Related Reports:

Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/collagen-market-220005202.html

Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/marine-collagen-market-155534506.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/collagen-peptide-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/collagen-peptide.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets