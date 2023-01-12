Collagen Supplement Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $2.83 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.44%

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen supplement market size reached US$ 2.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.44% during 2021-2027.

Collagen Supplement Market Trends:

At present, the growing prevalence of various diseases, such as arthritis, inflammatory bone diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis, across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of collagen supplements to prevent collagen deficiency in the body is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumption of collagen supplements to enhance the growth of hair, skin, nails, bones, tendons, muscles, ligaments, joints, and other organs is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the wide availability of collagen supplements through online and offline distribution channels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, there is a rise in the adoption of veganism to reduce animal slaughter around the world.

This, along with the growing utilization of collagen supplements in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce bovine-sourced supplements that are used for treating ortho diseases, such as osteoporosis and scoliosis, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global collagen supplement market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on source, product, form, sales channel and application.

Breakup by Source:

Marine and Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Breakup by Product:

Gelatin Collagen Supplements

Hydrolyzed Collagen Supplements

Native Collagen Supplements

Breakup by Form:

Pills and Gummies

Powder

Liquid/Drinks

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Pharmacy

Specialty Store

Online Store

Breakup by Application:

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Food

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global collagen supplement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global collagen supplement market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global collagen supplement market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Collagen Supplement Market



6 Market Breakup by Source



7 Market Breakup by Product



8 Market Breakup by Form



9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel



10 Market Breakup by Application



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

