Collagen Supplement Market (2022-2026) by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

Collagen supplements are considered dietary supplements and are used to address the deficiency of collagen in the diets of consumers. These supplements are either animal-based or marine-based and are derived from animal tissues, including the skin and bones. They are available in various forms, such as powders, pills, gummies, and liquids. The global collagen supplement market can be segmented by distribution channels into online and offline.

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving the global collagen supplement market growth is the increasing adoption of collagen supplements to improve joint conditions and support bone health.

The inclination of consumers toward dietary supplements, including collagen supplements, to quicken their recovery post a workout session is propelling the demand for collagen pills and gummies.

These supplements help increase BMD and increase the low levels of proteins in the blood that may lead to bone breakdown. Consumption of collagen supplements also helps to reduce the risk of bone disorders, such as osteoporosis.

According to the data provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every three seconds.

In 2019, in Europe , approximately 32 million individuals aged above 50 years were estimated to have osteoporosis. Thus, the prevalence of osteoporosis will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Major Challenge

One of the key challenges to the global collagen supplement market growth is the growing adoption of veganism. The changing preferences of people for a vegan diet are pushing up the demand for plant-based and vegan collagen supplements, thereby reducing the demand for bovine-, porcine-, and marine-based collagen supplements.

Due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, the increasing vegan population, and increasing health concerns over the consumption of animal-derived supplements, consumers in India prefer vegan alternatives.

As per the data provided by the PBFA and GFI, in 2020, plant-based food retail sales grew by 27% in the US over that in 2019, which was faster than the growth rate of the overall US retail market, which grew by only 15%.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), about 2.5% of the US population follows a vegan diet and lifestyle. Such factors may limit market growth during the forecast period.

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We Absolute collagen

Amicogen Inc.

Amway Corp.

Apsen Naturals

BioCell Technology LLC

Chaitanya Chemical

ConnOils LLC

Ewald Gelatine GmbH

Foodmate Co. Ltd.

Gelita AG

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Italgel Srl

KAYOS

Nestle SA

Rejuvenated Ltd.

Revive Collagen

Revive Naturals LLC

SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

The collagen supplement market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist collagen supplement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the collagen supplement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the collagen supplement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of collagen supplement market vendors

Collagen Supplement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absolute collagen, Amicogen Inc., Amway Corp., Apsen Naturals, BioCell Technology LLC, Chaitanya Chemical, ConnOils LLC, Ewald Gelatine GmbH, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Italgel Srl, KAYOS, Nestle SA, Rejuvenated Ltd., Revive Collagen, Revive Naturals LLC, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Clorox Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Absolute collagen

10.4 ConnOils LLC

10.5 Ewald Gelatine GmbH

10.6 Gelita AG

10.7 Nestle SA

10.8 Rejuvenated Ltd.

10.9 Revive Collagen

10.10 Revive Naturals LLC

10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

10.12 The Clorox Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

