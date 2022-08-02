Collagen Supplement Market (2022-2026) by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 05:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET is a part of the global pharmaceuticals industry within the overall healthcare sector. Technavio calculates the global healthcare sector size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services. The collagen supplement market value is set to grow by USD 1.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 for the market is estimated at 6.44%.
Collagen supplements are considered dietary supplements and are used to address the deficiency of collagen in the diets of consumers. These supplements are either animal-based or marine-based and are derived from animal tissues, including the skin and bones. They are available in various forms, such as powders, pills, gummies, and liquids. The global collagen supplement market can be segmented by distribution channels into online and offline.
- One of the key factors driving the global collagen supplement market growth is the increasing adoption of collagen supplements to improve joint conditions and support bone health.
- The inclination of consumers toward dietary supplements, including collagen supplements, to quicken their recovery post a workout session is propelling the demand for collagen pills and gummies.
- These supplements help increase BMD and increase the low levels of proteins in the blood that may lead to bone breakdown. Consumption of collagen supplements also helps to reduce the risk of bone disorders, such as osteoporosis.
- According to the data provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every three seconds.
- In 2019, in Europe, approximately 32 million individuals aged above 50 years were estimated to have osteoporosis. Thus, the prevalence of osteoporosis will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
- One of the key challenges to the global collagen supplement market growth is the growing adoption of veganism. The changing preferences of people for a vegan diet are pushing up the demand for plant-based and vegan collagen supplements, thereby reducing the demand for bovine-, porcine-, and marine-based collagen supplements.
- Due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, the increasing vegan population, and increasing health concerns over the consumption of animal-derived supplements, consumers in India prefer vegan alternatives.
- As per the data provided by the PBFA and GFI, in 2020, plant-based food retail sales grew by 27% in the US over that in 2019, which was faster than the growth rate of the overall US retail market, which grew by only 15%.
- According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), about 2.5% of the US population follows a vegan diet and lifestyle. Such factors may limit market growth during the forecast period.
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
- Collagen Supplement Market size
- Collagen Supplement Market trends
- Collagen Supplement Market analysis
The collagen supplement market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist collagen supplement market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the collagen supplement market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the collagen supplement market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of collagen supplement market vendors
Collagen Supplement Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.44
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Absolute collagen, Amicogen Inc., Amway Corp., Apsen Naturals, BioCell Technology LLC, Chaitanya Chemical, ConnOils LLC, Ewald Gelatine GmbH, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Italgel Srl, KAYOS, Nestle SA, Rejuvenated Ltd., Revive Collagen, Revive Naturals LLC, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Clorox Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
