Collectors Gather in Vegas for Sir Anthony Hopkins Art Exhibition, Presented by Harte International Galleries

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award-winning actor, composer and artist Sir Anthony Hopkins was the featured artist at a two-day fine art exhibition in Las Vegas Nov. 9-10. The event was produced by Glenn and Devon Harte of Harte International Galleries of Maui, Hawaii, at the Las Vegas Four Seasons Hotel and in association with Artist Renown International of Nevada.

Sir Anthony Hopkins poses with a small group of his Limited Edition collectors

Over 400 collectors attended this very exclusive event - during which they added nearly $3 million of Hopkins' art to their private collections. Each of these Hopkins enthusiasts had collected his art previously from Harte International Galleries and were invited to meet with him during this weekend event and view a newly released collection.

Hopkins has been painting in earnest since 2006 and has been associated with Harte International Galleries during much of that time. Together, Hopkins and Harte have held events in Honolulu, Maui and Las Vegas where records have been set each time.

Hopkins creates original paintings in acrylic and ink. He has also released several Limited-Edition prints which are very popular and highly collected. These Limited Editions come fully framed with the same specially designed frames used for his originals and are truly unique and powerful images. Each one is numbered and hand-signed by Hopkins.

Anthony Hopkins art is available at Harte International Galleries in Maui or online at www.hartegalleries.com. Artist Renown International represents celebrity artists and manages and promotes major events on their behalf. www.artistrenown.com

