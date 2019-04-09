Colleen Brown and Marca Global, LLC, Continue to Deliver Next-Level Digital Marketing Solutions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning CEO Colleen Brown and longtime digital innovator Marca Global, LLC, have grown to become the industry's leading source of proactive, comprehensive digital marketing solutions—outsourced, customized brand management and reputation services that equip businesses with the tools and technology they need to defend, define and grow themselves online.

A renowned executive and business leader throughout her career, Colleen Birdnow Brown has provided Marca Global, LLC, the unwavering foundation, steadfast focus and direction needed to become one of the top digital brand management firms in the field. And with the recent addition of digital brand innovator Reputation Sciences to the Marca Global family, this performance-driven firm looks poised to be a leading producer of custom, effective online business solutions for years to come.

Founded in 2011, Marca Global continues to adapt, grow and innovate in order to meet the challenges of an ever-changing digital business climate. With a focus on digital marketing reinvention—and the need to deliver quantifiable, client-based results—the online brand building specialists at Marca offer the flexibility, strategy and digital expertise brands need to be competitive and drive customer purchasing decisions on the web.

Marca Global, LLC, understands the difficulty many businesses face when it comes to fending off threats, maintaining brand integrity and achieving search engine dominance. Creating a successful brand in a fast-paced, highly competitive and sometimes cutthroat digital world can present a significant and daunting challenge — testing the patience, limitations and budget of even the most established, highest-profile brands.

Fortunately, Colleen Brown and Marca Global have the solution. When companies outsource their digital marketing needs to Marca Global, they immediately receive the attention, drive and expertise of dedicated brand reputation specialists — digital marketing professionals who not only possess in-depth insight and experience with building brands on the web, but who are committed to working closely with each client to develop the digital marketing solutions each client needs to grow and thrive online.

Companies that partner with Marca Global, LLC, to outsource, revitalize or complement their existing digital marketing needs receive access to a wealth of proven experience in media, technology, law and digital strategy — as well as a wide range of proprietary digital services. These include:

Comprehensive digital brand audits that deliver complete information and expert analysis on online brand presence and performance — including how they stack up among consumers, competitors and key industry search terms.

Digital strategies and approaches for developing a stronger business online, controlling the digital brand narrative, optimizing search engine visibility and competing across popular social platforms.

24-7 brand monitoring solutions that enable online vigilance, protect brand integrity and strengthen online promotion.

Digital marketing that cultivates stronger connections with customers drives sales and bottom-line results.

Colleen Brown and Marca Global, LLC, have become the trusted digital marketing partner to some of the largest brands in the world — and continue to provide business leaders the services and solutions they need to focus on what's really important: running their business. Through experience, innovation and expertise, Brown and her team offer high-level, strategic, outsourced marketing solutions unlike any other in the industry — those that enhance brand impact, competitive edge and profitability for the long-term.

About: Marca Global, LLC, is a full-service digital marketing services firm that includes such notable online brands as InternetReputation.com™, InfoSweep and Reputation Sciences.

Contact:

Marca Global, LLC

7100 E. Belleview Ave.

Suite 310

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Email: Info@marcglobal.us

Phone: (720) 378-5024

SOURCE Marca Global

