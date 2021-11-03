Colleen Winslow Joins North Highland's Financial Services Team as a Client Executive

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce that Colleen Winslow is joining the firm as a client executive in its financial services practice. Based in Charlotte, Winslow will lead the growth of assigned clients in the firm's financial services segment.



"Colleen has a unique blend of financial services and workforce transformation experience as well as deep knowledge across risk management, process and operations that will benefit our clients," said Elizabeth Searcy, vice president, Financial Services, North Highland. "As part of our impressive team of leaders, she will develop strategies and work with our clients to help them embrace change as they take advantage of the opportunities and overcome the challenges they face in the market."

Throughout her extensive financial services career, Winslow held senior roles across risk, finance, business operations and human resources. Most recently she served as chief human resources officer for RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp, where she led the delivery of the company's first DEI strategy, defined the employer brand and best in class employee experience, and led strategic change across all aspects of human resources. Previously, she was an independent executive consultant and worked exclusively with C-Suite leaders to drive HR integrated change, including the reengineering of compensation for the largest global staffing company in the United States. As Ally Bank's chief human resources officer, she led through significant regulatory change to position Ally Financial for repayment of TARP funds and an IPO. Additional banking and consulting experience included Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Genesis 10.



Winslow attended Florida State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in finance, is formally trained in Six Sigma and is a Lean Leader. She is a recent board member for Supportive Housing Communities and a member of the Circle of Red AHA.



