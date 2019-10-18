College Ave Student Loans Named one of the Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave Student Loans, a student loan fintech lender, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. The certification is a significant achievement, recognizing College Ave's commitment to its employees and a positive work environment. College Ave earned the certification through validated, anonymous employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology that compares company performance to the best in the world.

College Ave is on a mission to improve the student loan experience, and prides itself on giving customers the best experience. It aims to do the same for its employees who enjoy unique autonomy in a thoughtfully designed environment that is comfortable, performance driven and extremely collaborative. College Ave's 2019 Great Place to Work survey highlights that 98% of College Ave employees believe management delivers on its promises and can count on people to cooperate. College Ave also scored in line among the top best small/medium workplaces on credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"We are proud of our team and their dedicated work to make paying for college a better, more positive experience for families," said Joe DePaulo, Co-Founder and CEO of College Ave Student Loans. "We work hard to create an environment that lets our employees thrive, with opportunities to learn and develop. We strongly feel our employee satisfaction correlates with our customer satisfaction, as we continue to maintain a high customer satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars."

"We congratulate College Ave Student Loans on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans is simplifying the student loan experience so students can get on with what matters most: preparing for a bright future. As a fintech lending company with a sole focus on private student loans, we're using technology and our deep industry expertise to connect families who need to cover education costs with lenders who can provide that funding. By specializing in student loans, we are able to give our customers the attention they deserve and deliver loans that are simple, clear, and personalized for the individual: we help you find your perfect fit. We offer competitive rates, a wide range of repayment options, and a customer-friendly experience from application through repayment. Visit: www.collegeavestudentloans.com .

SOURCE College Ave Student Loans

Related Links

https://www.collegeavestudentloans.com

