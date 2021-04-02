College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Small Colleges for 2021

For many students, attending college is their first time away from the security of home and not all students are ready to take the big plunge into a large college setting. These students are looking for a smaller, close-knit college environment where they can feel a sense of community and get to know their peers and teachers.

With our ranking of the Best Small Colleges for 2021, College Consensus turns the focus on the little guys – schools with 3000 students or less. The best small colleges in the US are not small in reputation, and they're not small in influence. In fact, some of the best small colleges in America are also among the most exceptional, receiving national and international recognition for their overall excellence.

The Best Small Colleges are listed in descending order according to their College Consensus Score. Ties are ordered alphabetically. The top three Best Small Colleges for 2021 are 1) Washington and Lee University, 2) Pomona College, 3) Williams College. The remaining top small colleges are listed below in descending order:

Claremont McKenna College

Amherst College

Bowdoin College

California Institute of Technology

Grinnell College

Bryn Mawr College

Hamilton College

Swarthmore College

Bates College

Wesleyan University

Vassar College

Colby College

Middlebury College

Colgate University

College of the Ozarks

Harvey Mudd College

Davidson College

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Carleton College

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Haverford College

Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Barnard College

Colorado College

Mount Holyoke College

William Jewel College

College of the Holy Cross

Scripps College

Whitman College

Smith College

Lafayette College

Macalester College

Connecticut College

Franklin and Marshall College

Trinity University

Occidental College

Maryville College

Pitzer College

Reed College

Wabash College

DePauw University

Kenyon College

Maine Maritime Academy

Union College (NY)

Trinity College

Gettysburg College

Oberlin College

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

