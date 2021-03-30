College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2021

Student debt represents the second largest consumer debt class in the US today. It's no surprise that many prospective college students are looking to avoid a lifetime of debt without compromising on the quality of education. We have ranked the Best Value Colleges and Universities for 2021 to guide students looking for quality and affordability.

To create our ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities we started with schools that qualified for a College Consensus score and ordered them from lowest to highest according to the most recent out-of-state tuition & fee information published by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The top three schools in the Best Value Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Brigham Young University--Provo, (2) North Dakota State University, and (3) Eastern Illinois University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

CUNY City College

Truman State University

CUNY Hunter College

CUNY Lehman College

CUNY Brooklyn College

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice

CUNY Queens College

University of Minnesota--Morris

Winona State University

University of North Dakota

Fitchburg State University

Westfield State University

University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point

University of Wisconsin--Eau Claire

University of South Florida

University of Wisconsin--Stout

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

University of Wisconsin--La Crosse

University of Wyoming

Birmingham Southern College

State University at New York at New Paltz

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

SUNY Maritime College

Farmingdale State College

California State University--Fresno

SUNY College at Brockport

SUNY College at Oswego

California State University--Los Angeles

SUNY Oneonta

California State University--Channel Islands

California State University--Long Beach

SUNY Cortland

California State University--San Bernardino

SUNY College at Plattsburgh

Florida State University

California State University--Fullerton

California State University--Dominguez Hills

SUNY at Purchase College

SUNY College at Geneseo

California State University--Northridge

California State University--East Bay

University of Minnesota--Duluth

Florida International University

California State University Maritime Academy

California State University--Monterey Bay

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

