College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 11:14 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Value Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-value-schools/.
Student debt represents the second largest consumer debt class in the US today. It's no surprise that many prospective college students are looking to avoid a lifetime of debt without compromising on the quality of education. We have ranked the Best Value Colleges and Universities for 2021 to guide students looking for quality and affordability.
To create our ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities we started with schools that qualified for a College Consensus score and ordered them from lowest to highest according to the most recent out-of-state tuition & fee information published by the National Center for Education Statistics.
The top three schools in the Best Value Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Brigham Young University--Provo, (2) North Dakota State University, and (3) Eastern Illinois University. The next 50 top ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:
CUNY City College
Truman State University
CUNY Hunter College
CUNY Lehman College
CUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
CUNY Queens College
University of Minnesota--Morris
Winona State University
University of North Dakota
Fitchburg State University
Westfield State University
University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point
University of Wisconsin--Eau Claire
University of South Florida
University of Wisconsin--Stout
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
University of Wisconsin--La Crosse
University of Wyoming
Birmingham Southern College
State University at New York at New Paltz
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
SUNY Maritime College
Farmingdale State College
California State University--Fresno
SUNY College at Brockport
SUNY College at Oswego
California State University--Los Angeles
SUNY Oneonta
California State University--Channel Islands
California State University--Long Beach
SUNY Cortland
California State University--San Bernardino
SUNY College at Plattsburgh
Florida State University
California State University--Fullerton
California State University--Dominguez Hills
SUNY at Purchase College
SUNY College at Geneseo
California State University--Northridge
California State University--East Bay
University of Minnesota--Duluth
Florida International University
California State University Maritime Academy
California State University--Monterey Bay
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
