College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Value Online Colleges & Universities for 2021

This is an excellent time for online education, but not all online programs are created equal. Many online schools cater to different needs or constituents, such as working adults. And many schools hide fees making it difficult for prospective students to obtain a real cost assessment. That is why we created a ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities to help students identify reputable schools with real value.

To qualify for the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities ranking, institutions must have a Consensus Score, offer at least 3 bachelor's degree or bachelor's completion programs in an online or hybrid format, and be affordable. Schools are ranked according to their out-of-state tuition and fees.

The top three schools in the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Eastern Illinois University, (2) University of North Dakota, and (3) Fitchburg State University. Next in the 50 top ranked schools are (in ranking order):

Westfield State University

University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point

University of South Florida

SUNY College at Oswego

California State University--East Bay

Florida International University

The University of West Florida

Texas Tech University

California State University--Chico

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Appalachian State University

University of Central Florida

Concordia University--Saint Paul

Radford University

Brescia University

East Carolina University

Central Washington University

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus

Washington State University

University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus

University of Utah

University of Missouri--St Louis

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Chicago

John Brown University

University of Kansas

University of Missouri--Columbia

Louisiana State University--Agricultural and Mechanical College

University of Florida

Webster University

Southern Illinois University--Carbondale

Temple University

Colorado State University--Fort Collins

Oregon State University

LeTourneau University

Rutgers University--Camden

University of Iowa

Rutgers University--Newark

The University of Tennessee--Knoxville

Rutgers University--New Brunswick

Albertus Magnus College

Lewis University

Mount Mercy University

University of South Carolina--Columbia

Westminster College (UT)

Buena Vista University

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

