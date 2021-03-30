College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Value Online Colleges & Universities for 2021
Mar 30, 2021, 11:21 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-value-online-colleges/.
This is an excellent time for online education, but not all online programs are created equal. Many online schools cater to different needs or constituents, such as working adults. And many schools hide fees making it difficult for prospective students to obtain a real cost assessment. That is why we created a ranking of the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities to help students identify reputable schools with real value.
To qualify for the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities ranking, institutions must have a Consensus Score, offer at least 3 bachelor's degree or bachelor's completion programs in an online or hybrid format, and be affordable. Schools are ranked according to their out-of-state tuition and fees.
The top three schools in the Best Value Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) Eastern Illinois University, (2) University of North Dakota, and (3) Fitchburg State University. Next in the 50 top ranked schools are (in ranking order):
Westfield State University
University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point
University of South Florida
SUNY College at Oswego
California State University--East Bay
Florida International University
The University of West Florida
Texas Tech University
California State University--Chico
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Appalachian State University
University of Central Florida
Concordia University--Saint Paul
Radford University
Brescia University
East Carolina University
Central Washington University
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
Washington State University
University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus
University of Utah
University of Missouri--St Louis
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Chicago
John Brown University
University of Kansas
University of Missouri--Columbia
Louisiana State University--Agricultural and Mechanical College
University of Florida
Webster University
Southern Illinois University--Carbondale
Temple University
Colorado State University--Fort Collins
Oregon State University
LeTourneau University
Rutgers University--Camden
University of Iowa
Rutgers University--Newark
The University of Tennessee--Knoxville
Rutgers University--New Brunswick
Albertus Magnus College
Lewis University
Mount Mercy University
University of South Carolina--Columbia
Westminster College (UT)
Buena Vista University
