College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Executive MBA Programs for 2020
Sep 23, 2020, 16:30 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best EMBA Programs for 2020.
Some of the nation's top business schools have created Executive MBA programs for students training to become corporate managers and executives. Similar to the traditional MBA, Executive MBA programs are often pursued by students already working in high-level management positions. The degree allows them to maintain their job while gaining further credentials.
Our 2020 ranking of the Best EMBA Programs is a consensus ranking that combines the ranking data of five of the most respected MBA ranking systems: U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, The Economist, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Each MBA program's data points were converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were averaged to reveal the On-Campus EMBA program's Consensus Score.
The Best EMBA Program for 2020 is in the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, followed by The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University respectively.
Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):
Massachusetts School of Technology - Sloan School of Management
Columbia University - Columbia Business School
University of California, Berkeley - Haas School of Business
University of Virginia - Darden School of Business
Yale University - School of Management
Cornell University - SC Johnson College of Business
Duke University - Fuqua School of Business
University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business
University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management
New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
University of Texas at Austin - McCombs School of Business
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School
University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
Emory University - Goizueta Business School
Indiana University - Kelley School of Business
Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business
Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business
Vanderbilt University - Owen Graduate School of Management
Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
Washington University in St. Louis - Olin Business School
University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus