College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best No-GMAT Online MBA Programs for 2020

For our consensus ranking of the top No-GMAT Online MBA programs, we started with a comprehensive list of all the online MBA degree programs that do not require a GMAT or GRE score during their MBA application process. We then ranked them by combining each program's rating from the five most respected MBA program ranking systems: Forbes , US News & World Report , The Financial Times , Bloomberg Businessweek , and The Economist . Each program's ranking was then converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest.

The top-ranked online MBA program which doesn't require the GMAT for 2020 is from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, followed by programs from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, respectively.

Other ranked schools include (in alphabetical order):

American University - Kogod School of Business

Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

Boston University - Questrom School of Business

Howard University - School of Business

North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management

Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business

Pace University - Lubin School of Business

Pepperdine University - Graziadio School of Business

Rochester Institute of Technology - Saunders College of Business

Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School

Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management

University of Arizona - Eller College of Management

University of Cincinnati - Carl H. Lindner College of Business

University of Denver - Daniels College of Business

University of Kansas - School of Business

University of Louisville - College of Business

University of Miami - Herbert School of Business

University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business

University of Southern Mississippi - College of Business and Economic Development

University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Haslam School of Business

University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business

William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business

