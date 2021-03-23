College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Colleges and Universities for 2021

The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Online Colleges & Universities list is designed to show prospective college students where their top online school choices rank across the board. To create the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking we applied our Consensus methodology to online institutions. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.

The Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide that offer at least three fully online bachelor's degree programs. The top three schools in the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Florida, (2) California State University--Chico, and (3) Appalachian State University. The remaining 50 top-ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

Eastern Illinois University

George Washington University

Boston University

Rutgers University--New Brunswick

John Brown University

University of Illinois at Chicago

New York University

University of Iowa

University of Arizona

Villanova University

University of Massachusetts--Amherst

Clemson University

Central Washington University

Syracuse University

Buena Vista University

Radford University

University of Central Florida

Brescia University

George Mason University

California State University--East Bay

Webster University

SUNY College at Oswego

Rutgers University--Newark

University of Utah

Colorado State University--Fort Collins

Westminster College (UT)

Washington State University

University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point

The University of West Florida

Saint Louis University

University of South Florida

University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus

University of Denver

Simpson College

Concordia University--Saint Paul

Westfield State University

Florida International University

LeTourneau University

University of Kansas

Loyola University Chicago

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of Idaho

Drexel University

Creighton University

University of Missouri--Columbia

Rutgers University--Camden

Oregon State University

