College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Colleges and Universities for 2021
Mar 23, 2021, 16:33 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges/
The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Online Colleges & Universities list is designed to show prospective college students where their top online school choices rank across the board. To create the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking we applied our Consensus methodology to online institutions. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.
The Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide that offer at least three fully online bachelor's degree programs. The top three schools in the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Florida, (2) California State University--Chico, and (3) Appalachian State University. The remaining 50 top-ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:
Eastern Illinois University
George Washington University
Boston University
Rutgers University--New Brunswick
John Brown University
University of Illinois at Chicago
New York University
University of Iowa
University of Arizona
Villanova University
University of Massachusetts--Amherst
Clemson University
Central Washington University
Syracuse University
Buena Vista University
Radford University
University of Central Florida
Brescia University
George Mason University
California State University--East Bay
Webster University
SUNY College at Oswego
Rutgers University--Newark
University of Utah
Colorado State University--Fort Collins
Westminster College (UT)
Washington State University
University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point
The University of West Florida
Saint Louis University
University of South Florida
University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus
University of Denver
Simpson College
Concordia University--Saint Paul
Westfield State University
Florida International University
LeTourneau University
University of Kansas
Loyola University Chicago
Rochester Institute of Technology
University of Idaho
Drexel University
Creighton University
University of Missouri--Columbia
Rutgers University--Camden
Oregon State University
