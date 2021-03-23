College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Colleges and Universities for 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Online Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges/

The 2021 Top Consensus Ranked Online Colleges & Universities list is designed to show prospective college students where their top online school choices rank across the board. To create the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking we applied our Consensus methodology to online institutions. The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Money, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Student reviews are averaged from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more. The College Consensus score reflects both publisher and student ratings combined, providing prospective college students the most comprehensive ranking system available.

The Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 reflects the top schools nationwide that offer at least three fully online bachelor's degree programs. The top three schools in the Best Online Colleges and Universities ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Florida, (2) California State University--Chico, and (3) Appalachian State University. The remaining 50 top-ranked schools are listed in ranking order below:

Eastern Illinois University 
George Washington University 
Boston University 
Rutgers University--New Brunswick 
John Brown University 
University of Illinois at Chicago 
New York University 
University of Iowa 
University of Arizona 
Villanova University 
University of Massachusetts--Amherst 
Clemson University 
Central Washington University 
Syracuse University 
Buena Vista University 
Radford University 
University of Central Florida 
Brescia University 
George Mason University 
California State University--East Bay 
Webster University 
SUNY College at Oswego 
Rutgers University--Newark 
University of Utah 
Colorado State University--Fort Collins 
Westminster College (UT) 
Washington State University 
University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point 
The University of West Florida 
Saint Louis University 
University of South Florida 
University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus
University of Denver 
Simpson College 
Concordia University--Saint Paul 
Westfield State University 
Florida International University 
LeTourneau University 
University of Kansas 
Loyola University Chicago 
Rochester Institute of Technology 
University of Idaho 
Drexel University 
Creighton University 
University of Missouri--Columbia 
Rutgers University--Camden 
Oregon State University 

