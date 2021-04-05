College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online Doctoral Programs for 2021

The revolution in online learning over the last decade means that many of the most prestigious universities in the nation offer fully online doctoral programs in a variety of fields. An online doctorate can be ideal for working professionals, especially. Building on professional experience and using cutting-edge technology, students can complete an online doctorate in just a year or two in some cases.

The Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 identifies the schools meeting the need for quality education and flexibility. To rank the Best Online Doctoral Programs, we researched institutions offering at least one fully online doctoral program, then ranked them according to their Consensus Score. With the Consensus method, we offer rankings based on expert opinion and student reviews.

The top three schools in the Best Online Doctoral Programs ranking for 2021 are (1) University of Pennsylvania, (2) University of Michigan--Ann Arbor, and (3) Columbia University in the City of New York. The remaining Top 50 schools are listed in ranking order below:

University of Virginia

University of California--Berkeley

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Florida

University of Wisconsin--Madison

Purdue University

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Johns Hopkins University

University of Southern California

Texas A & M University-- College Station

Carnegie Mellon University

Lehigh University

California State University--Channel Islands

University of Georgia

North Carolina State University

Ohio State University

Appalachian State University

University of Minnesota--Twin Cities

Florida State University

George Washington University

Boston University

Rutgers University--New Brunswick

Indiana University--Bloomington

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

University of Illinois at Chicago

Southern Methodist University

New York University

University of Iowa

University of Arizona

Goshen College

Villanova University

California State University--Fresno

University of Massachusetts--Amherst

Clemson University

Stony Brook University

Saint Mary's College

Iowa State University

Colorado School of Mines

American University

Syracuse University

Worcester Polytechnic University

Howard University

Radford University

University of Central Florida

La Salle University

West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Towson University

