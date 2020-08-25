College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2020
Aug 25, 2020, 14:40 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the 25 Best Online MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-online-mba-programs/.
Over 550 accredited online MBA programs were considered for the ranking, which is a composite ranking combining the ratings of the five most respected MBA ranking systems from Forbes, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist. Each program's ranking in these systems was converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.
The top-ranked online MBA program for 2020 is from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, followed by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business respectively.
Other schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business
George Washington University - School of Business
Indiana University - Kelley School of Business
Penn State - Smeal College of Business
Purdue University - Krannert School of Management
Rice University - Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business
University of California, Davis - Graduate School of Management
University of California, Irvine - Paul Merage School of Business
University of California, Los Angeles - Anderson School of Management
University of Florida - Warrington College of Business
University of Maryland, College Park - Robert H. Smith School of Business
University of Minnesota - Carlson School of Management
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan Flagler Business School
University of Pittsburgh - Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Haslam School of Business
University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management
University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business
University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus