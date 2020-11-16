College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Most Affordable MBA Programs for 2021
Nov 16, 2020, 15:03 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Most Affordable MBA Programs for 2021.
The Most Affordable MBA Programs is a consensus ranking of MBA programs in top business schools around the nation. This ranking of the Most Affordable MBA programs is based 100% upon each MBA's base tuition. Each of the cheapest MBA programs listed can be completed with a base tuition rate under $12,000. This offers students a top business education, a great MBA brand, and important networks without breaking the bank.
All MBA tuition data was taken directly from each university's website. The ranking order is solely based upon the base tuition amount for the entirety of the MBA program, which excludes all fees, books, and travel that might be required. The Affordability Score for each program provides a snapshot of where each MBA's cost ranks relative to others on a 100 point scale.
Schools in the ranking include (in order):
University of Massachusetts Amherst – Isenberg School of Management
Augusta University – James M. Hull College of Business
Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi- College of Business
University of West Georgia – Richards College of Business
Valdosta State University – Harley Langdale, Jr. College of Business
Louisiana Tech University – College of Business
Columbus State University – Turner College of Business
University of Texas, Permian Basin – College of Business
Southern Arkansas University – David F. Rankin College of Business
Purdue University Northwest – College of Business
University of Nevada, Reno – College of Business
Henderson State University – School of Business
Southeastern Louisiana University – College of Business
Southeast Missouri State University – Harrison College of Business and Computing
Missouri State University – College of Business
University of Illinois at Springfield – College of Business and Management
Eastern Illinois University – Lumpkin College of Business and Technology
University of New Orleans – College of Business Administration
Arkansas State University – Neil Griffin College of Business
Black Hills State University – School of Business
Clayton State University – College of Business
Midwestern State University – Dillard College of Business Administration
Wichita State University – W. Frank Barton School of Business
University of South Dakota – Beacom School of Business
Indiana Universty Kokomo – School of Business
