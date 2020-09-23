College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2020

All tuition information was taken directly from each university's website. The Affordability Score provides a snapshot of where each program's cost ranks relative to others on a 100 point scale.

The most affordable MBA program for 2020 is from the James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University, followed by Broadwell College of Business and Economics at Fayetteville State University, and the College of Business and Computing at Georgia Southwestern State University respectively.

Other business schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

Louisiana Tech University - College of Business

Texas A&M University at Texarkana - College of Business, Engineering, and Technology

South Arkansas University - David F. Franklin College of Business

University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business

West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Arkansas Tech University - College of Business

Henderson State University - School of Business

University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business

Texas A&M International University - A.R. Sanchez, Jr. School of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

University of Nebraska at Kearney - College of Business and Technology

Western Carolina University - College of Business

University of New Orleans - College of Business Administration

Pittsburg State University - Kelce College of Business

Clayton State University - College of Business

Western Illinois University - College of Business and Technology

Sam Houston State University - College of Business Administration

Emporia State University - School of Business

Lamar University - College of Business

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Jacksonville State University - School of Business & Industry

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - School of Business

