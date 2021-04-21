College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Online Colleges for Veterans for 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Online Colleges for Veterans for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges-veterans/

College Consensus Best Online Colleges for Veterans 2021

Many veterans are looking to receive an education and enter the civilian workforce once they have returned home. In most cases, these veterans have families and other obligations, leading them to seek out the Best Online Colleges for Veterans. These are the schools that will work with their benefits and their schedule. The flexibility that comes with online degree programs allows veterans the ability to work at their own pace and gives them the ability to restructure their life to fit their personal needs.

To select institutions to highlight as the best online colleges for military veterans, College Consensus editors had a set of criteria for determining military-friendliness. Institutions must have:

At least 3 online bachelors degree programs to qualify

Recognized Student Veteran Organization

Yellow Ribbon Program participation

A staff/faculty support member for veterans and their families

Transfer credits for military service and training

Colleges and universities that met these standards are ranked according to their Consensus Score, using the unique College Consensus methodology. That process should give veteran students confidence that they are choosing a college that not only understands their needs, but have a track record of quality and return on investment.

The 2021 top three Best Online Colleges for Veterans are 1) Citadel Military College of South Carolina, 2) Rutgers University--New Brunswick, and 3) University of Iowa. The remaining top-ranked schools are listed in descending order.

University of Arizona

University of Massachusetts--Amherst

Syracuse University

Radford University

University of Central Florida

George Mason University

Webster University

Rutgers University--Newark

University of Utah

Colorado State University--Fort Collins

Washington State University

University of Wisconsin--Stevens Point

Saint Louis University

University of South Florida

University of Oklahoma--Norman Campus

Westfield State University

LeTourneau University

University of Kansas

Loyola University Chicago

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of Idaho

Drexel University



