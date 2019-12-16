College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Accounting MBA Programs for 2020
Dec 16, 2019, 08:34 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Accounting MBA Programs 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-accounting-mba/.
The MBA is the most sought-after advanced degree for business leaders, and for good reason. This program gives professionals the tools and experience to understand core topics in business management, like change management, ethics, leadership, statistics, and much more. This business foundation is vital for leaders in every sector, including accounting.
Accounting professionals looking to advance in their career into leadership positions that vision cast, lead change, reach organizational goals, and mold culture should take a look at the Online Accounting MBA.
Schools in the 25 Best Online Accounting MBA ranking are selected according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. The data used for the ranking process was drawn from sources like the Economist, U.S. News, Businessweek, and each school's published data. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:
Clarion University - College of Business Administration and Information Sciences
Clayton State University - College of Business
Eastern Washington University - College of Business
Emporia State University - School of Business
Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business
Midwestern State University - Dillard College of Business Administration
Mississippi College - School of Business
Missouri State University - College of Business
North Carolina A&T State University - College of Business and Economics
Ohio University - College of Business
Pittsburg State University - Kelce College of Business
Saint Xavier University - Graham School of Management
Shippensburg University - John L. Grove College of Business
Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business
Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School
Texas A&M University-Commerce - College of Business
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - College of Business
University of Dallas - Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business
University of Massachusetts Lowell - Robert J. Manning School of Business
University of North Alabama - College of Business
University of Scranton - Arthur J. Kania School of Management
University of South Florida St. Petersburg - Kate Tiedemann College of Business
University of Southern Indiana - Romain College of Business
University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management
University of West Florida - College of Business
The best leaders have relevant sector experience where they can draw practical knowledge and wisdom from their past wins and failures, as well as intentional training and education on how to lead, manage, and motivate groups to reach a desired outcome. An online Accounting MBA is a great tool for professionals wanting to be that kind of leader. "The flexibility to set a class schedule that includes coursework during the evenings and over the weekends means that a graduate student can stay put in her current place of employment and the city in which she lives," according to College Consensus editors. The College Consensus ranking of the best online Accounting MBA programs helps these professionals continue to juggle their current responsibilities and make strides to reach their future career goals.
College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.
Carole Taylor
Marketing, College Consensus
(512) 710-9901
231047@email4pr.com
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus
Share this article