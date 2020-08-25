College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2020
Aug 25, 2020, 14:24 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-emba/.
Every accredited online Executive MBA program in the United States was evaluated for the ranking, which combines the results of the most respected MBA ranking systems, including Forbes, US News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Economist. Each program's ranking in these systems was converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.
The College Consensus top-ranked online Executive MBA program for 2020 is from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, followed by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam School of Business respectively.
Other business schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University - Raymond J. Harbert College of Business
Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business
Howard University - School of Business
James Madison University - College of Business
Kent State University - College of Business Administration
Ohio University - College of Business
Pace University - Lubin School of Business
Purdue University - Krannert School of Management
Queens University of Charlotte - McColl School of Business
Rochester Institute of Technology - Saunders College of Business
Saint Mary's College of California - School of Economics and Business Administration
Sonoma State University - School of Business and Economics
Tennessee State University - College of Business
Texas Southern University - Jesse H. Jones School of Business
University of Arkansas - Sam M. Walton College of Business
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business
University of Nevada, Reno - College of Business
University of New Orleans - College of Business Administration
University of North Alabama - College of Business
University of North Carolina Wilmington - Cameron School of Business
University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business
Washington State University - Carson College of Business
http://www.collegeconsensus.com/
https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/
TW: @CollegeConsens
IG: @CollegeConsensus
SOURCE College Consensus