College Consensus Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Community Colleges for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 23, 2020 -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Community Colleges 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-community-colleges/ .

To identify the Best Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges. Editors then ranked programs according to three equally-weighted factors:

Cost (current IPEDS data)

Reputation (Niche data)

Success (Payscale data)

These three factors, established using publicly available data, helps students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.

The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are:

1. Ohlone College

2. De Anza College

3. Cypress College

4. Lee College

5. GateWay Community College

6. Coconcino County Community College

7. Cochise College

8. Foothill College

9. Napa Valley College

10. South Mountain Community College

The full top 50 will be listed in alphabetical order at the end of this release.

"It seems that every year the cost of attending college gets more and more expensive," the editors of College Consensus explain; "As we are knee deep in the 2020 presidential debates, it has become extra clear that postsecondary debt is a major issue for so many Americans." As the editors explain, community college can be an excellent way to avoid debt. However, affordability is just one factor among many that make community college valuable: "Some high school graduates are not where they want to be with their academic achievements and want to grab an associates degree that they can then transfer to a bachelors, or some students simply want an associates to launch them into a career that is achievable with this credential."

As the editors explain, there is much to celebrate about community colleges, and College Consensus is dedicated to helping students and their families make the right choice for them. "There are many technical and vocational careers that require a certificate, technical diploma or an associates degree," the editors explain; "You can absolutely achieve a career with the credentials achieved from a community college." However, "Any one of these schools can lay the foundation for a successful bachelor's degree education with an easy transfer option to a four year degree program." Whatever their goal, College Consensus is pointing students to the right community college for them.

The Top 50 Community Colleges of 2020 (in alphabetical order) are:

Amarillo College

Casper College

Central Carolina Community College

Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

City College of San Francisco

Coastline Community College

Cochise College

Coconcino County Community College

Collin County Community College

Crowder College

Cuesta College

Cypress College

De Anza College

Diablo Valley College

Foothill College

Frederick Community College

Fullerton College

GateWay Community College

Grayson College

Hutchinson Community College

Irvine Valley College

Lake Superior College

Lakeland Community College

Laramie County Community College

Las Positas College

Lee College

Lone Star College System

Mesa Community College

Moorpark College

Napa Valley College

Northcentral Technical College

Oakton Community College

Ohlone College

Orange Coast College

Panola College

Paradise Valley Community college

Pasadena City College

Richland College

Riverside Community College

Saddleback College

Santa Barbara City College

Scottsdale Community College

Shoreline Community College

South Mountain Community College

Tarrant County College District

Walla Walla Community College

West Valley College

Western Wyoming Community College

Wharton County Junior College

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

