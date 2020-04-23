College Consensus Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Community Colleges for 2020
Apr 23, 2020, 08:21 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Community Colleges 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-community-colleges/.
To identify the Best Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges. Editors then ranked programs according to three equally-weighted factors:
- Cost (current IPEDS data)
- Reputation (Niche data)
- Success (Payscale data)
These three factors, established using publicly available data, helps students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.
The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are:
1. Ohlone College
2. De Anza College
3. Cypress College
4. Lee College
5. GateWay Community College
6. Coconcino County Community College
7. Cochise College
8. Foothill College
9. Napa Valley College
10. South Mountain Community College
The full top 50 will be listed in alphabetical order at the end of this release.
"It seems that every year the cost of attending college gets more and more expensive," the editors of College Consensus explain; "As we are knee deep in the 2020 presidential debates, it has become extra clear that postsecondary debt is a major issue for so many Americans." As the editors explain, community college can be an excellent way to avoid debt. However, affordability is just one factor among many that make community college valuable: "Some high school graduates are not where they want to be with their academic achievements and want to grab an associates degree that they can then transfer to a bachelors, or some students simply want an associates to launch them into a career that is achievable with this credential."
As the editors explain, there is much to celebrate about community colleges, and College Consensus is dedicated to helping students and their families make the right choice for them. "There are many technical and vocational careers that require a certificate, technical diploma or an associates degree," the editors explain; "You can absolutely achieve a career with the credentials achieved from a community college." However, "Any one of these schools can lay the foundation for a successful bachelor's degree education with an easy transfer option to a four year degree program." Whatever their goal, College Consensus is pointing students to the right community college for them.
The Top 50 Community Colleges of 2020 (in alphabetical order) are:
Amarillo College
Casper College
Central Carolina Community College
Chandler-Gilbert Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
City College of San Francisco
Coastline Community College
Cochise College
Coconcino County Community College
Collin County Community College
Crowder College
Cuesta College
Cypress College
De Anza College
Diablo Valley College
Foothill College
Frederick Community College
Fullerton College
GateWay Community College
Grayson College
Hutchinson Community College
Irvine Valley College
Lake Superior College
Lakeland Community College
Laramie County Community College
Las Positas College
Lee College
Lone Star College System
Mesa Community College
Moorpark College
Napa Valley College
Northcentral Technical College
Oakton Community College
Ohlone College
Orange Coast College
Panola College
Paradise Valley Community college
Pasadena City College
Richland College
Riverside Community College
Saddleback College
Santa Barbara City College
Scottsdale Community College
Shoreline Community College
South Mountain Community College
Tarrant County College District
Walla Walla Community College
West Valley College
Western Wyoming Community College
Wharton County Junior College
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
