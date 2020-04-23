College Consensus Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Online Community Colleges for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Online Community Colleges 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-community-colleges/ .

To identify the Best Online Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges. Editors researched the number of available online degrees, then added three further factors to rank:

web presence

transparency about their offerings

user-friendliness of the learning platforms

These three factors help students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.

The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are:

1. Wake Technical Community College

2. Lenoir Community College

3. Foothill College

4. Coastline Community College

5. Central Texas College

6. Cowley County Community College

7. Volunteer State Community College

8. Hazard Community and Technical College

9. Front Range Community College

10. Harrisburg Area Community College

The full top 50 will be listed in alphabetical order at the end of this release.

"Community Colleges are known for being accessible and catering to literally ALL varieties of students," the editors of College Consensus explain; in fact, as they say, one can "think of Community Colleges as Post Secondary for the People." As the editors explain, "One primary contrast between community colleges and four year colleges and universities is the fact that everyone is admitted." Moreover, there are many reasons that students choose community college: "Community College Programs might interest someone working towards a specific career path. They might be required to take additional courses, achieve a vocational certificate, and/ or an associates degree to get there." In other cases, "Some students are not sure what they want to do, but know they are eventually trying to attend a four year school with the ultimate goal of walking away with a bachelor's degree."

For all of these diverse students and more, College Consensus is dedicated to helping students and their families make the right choice for them. "More and more, community colleges are trying to cater to the busy lifestyles of adult learners," the editors explain, "and, therefore, there are more and more community college online options." Whatever their goal, College Consensus wants to help students choose the online community college program that is right for them.

The Top 50 Online Community Colleges of 2020 (in alphabetical order) are:

Anne Arundel Community College

Bismark State College

Bucks County Community College

Central Texas College

Chemeketa Community College

Coastline Community College

College of Southern Nevada

Columbus State Community College

Community College of Allegheny County

Community College of Aurora

Cowly County Community College

Craven Community College

Cuyahoga Community College

Eastern Florida State College

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Foothill College

Frederick Community College

Front Range Community College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Great Basin College

Guilford Technical Community College

Harrisburg Area Community College

Hazard Community and Technical College

Herkimer County Community College

Hutchinson Community College

Ivy Tech Community College

Lake Superior College

Laramie County Community College

Lenoir Community College

Metropolitan Community College Area

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Northcentral Technical College

Northeast Community College

Northern Virginia Community College

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Odessa College

Peninsula College

Pitt Community college

San Antonio College

Shoreline Community College

Sinclair Community College

St. Phillips College

Stark State College

Tyler Junior College

Volunteer State Community College

Wake Technical Community College

West Los Angeles College

Western Wyoming Community College

Westmoreland County Community College

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

