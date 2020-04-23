College Consensus Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Online Community Colleges for 2020
Apr 23, 2020, 07:42 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Online Community Colleges 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-community-colleges/.
To identify the Best Online Community Colleges 2020, College Consensus focused exclusively on regionally accredited, reputable institutions identified as community colleges or technical colleges. Editors researched the number of available online degrees, then added three further factors to rank:
- web presence
- transparency about their offerings
- user-friendliness of the learning platforms
These three factors help students and their families determine whether the community college they are considering will have a real, qualitative impact on their careers and lives.
The Top 10 Community Colleges of 2020 are:
1. Wake Technical Community College
2. Lenoir Community College
3. Foothill College
4. Coastline Community College
5. Central Texas College
6. Cowley County Community College
7. Volunteer State Community College
8. Hazard Community and Technical College
9. Front Range Community College
10. Harrisburg Area Community College
"Community Colleges are known for being accessible and catering to literally ALL varieties of students," the editors of College Consensus explain; in fact, as they say, one can "think of Community Colleges as Post Secondary for the People." As the editors explain, "One primary contrast between community colleges and four year colleges and universities is the fact that everyone is admitted." Moreover, there are many reasons that students choose community college: "Community College Programs might interest someone working towards a specific career path. They might be required to take additional courses, achieve a vocational certificate, and/ or an associates degree to get there." In other cases, "Some students are not sure what they want to do, but know they are eventually trying to attend a four year school with the ultimate goal of walking away with a bachelor's degree."
For all of these diverse students and more, College Consensus is dedicated to helping students and their families make the right choice for them. "More and more, community colleges are trying to cater to the busy lifestyles of adult learners," the editors explain, "and, therefore, there are more and more community college online options." Whatever their goal, College Consensus wants to help students choose the online community college program that is right for them.
The Top 50 Online Community Colleges of 2020 (in alphabetical order) are:
Anne Arundel Community College
Bismark State College
Bucks County Community College
Central Texas College
Chemeketa Community College
Coastline Community College
College of Southern Nevada
Columbus State Community College
Community College of Allegheny County
Community College of Aurora
Cowly County Community College
Craven Community College
Cuyahoga Community College
Eastern Florida State College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Foothill College
Frederick Community College
Front Range Community College
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Great Basin College
Guilford Technical Community College
Harrisburg Area Community College
Hazard Community and Technical College
Herkimer County Community College
Hutchinson Community College
Ivy Tech Community College
Lake Superior College
Laramie County Community College
Lenoir Community College
Metropolitan Community College Area
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northeast Community College
Northern Virginia Community College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Odessa College
Peninsula College
Pitt Community college
San Antonio College
Shoreline Community College
Sinclair Community College
St. Phillips College
Stark State College
Tyler Junior College
Volunteer State Community College
Wake Technical Community College
West Los Angeles College
Western Wyoming Community College
Westmoreland County Community College
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
