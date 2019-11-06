College Consensus Publishes Rankings of the Best Online MBA Programs by State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published the Best Online MBA State Rankings for 2019 ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/best-online-mba-programs-by-state/ ).

Prospective Online MBA students have more choices than ever when considering an online MBA. This means that students need to narrow down their options before the application process. To help students in their decision, the College Consensus has published rankings for the Best Online MBA programs in 23 different states within the U.S.

Schools within these state lists are ranked according to their Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. After weighing information like base tuition costs, 100% online format, GMAT waiver, and a consensus in MBA rankings from U.S. News, the Economist, and Bloomberg Businessweek, the top five online MBA programs were found for each state. Only states with at least five online MBA programs with an MBA ranking consensus were considered. The top-ranked programs are as follows:

Top Online MBA Programs in Alabama

#1: Auburn University at Montgomery - Montgomery, Alabama

Top Online MBA Programs in Arkansas

#1: Southern Arkansas University - Magnolia, Arkansas

Top Online MBA Programs in California

#1: California State University, San Bernardino - San Bernardino, California

Top Online MBA Programs in Colorado

#1: University of Northern Colorado - Greeley, Colorado

Top Online MBA Programs in Florida

#1: Florida Gulf Coast University - Fort Myers, Florida

Top Online MBA Programs in Georgia

#1: Georgia Southwestern State University - Americus, Georgia

Top Online MBA Programs in Illinois

#1: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois

Top Online MBA Programs in Indiana

#1: University of Southern Indiana - Evansville, Indiana

Top Online MBA Programs in Kansas

#1: Pittsburg State University - Pittsburg, Kansas

Top Online MBA Programs in Louisiana

#1: University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, Louisiana

Top Online MBA Programs in Maryland

#1: Frostburg State University - Frostburg, Maryland

Top Online MBA Programs in Massachusetts

#1: University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Top Online MBA Programs in Michigan

#1: Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Top Online MBA Programs in Mississippi

#1: University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Top Online MBA Programs in Missouri

#1: Missouri State University - Springfield, Missouri

Top Online MBA Programs in New Jersey

#1: Montclair State University - Montclair, New Jersey

Top Online MBA Programs in New York

#1: SUNY Polytechnic Institute - Utica, New York

Top Online MBA Programs in North Carolina

#1: North Carolina State University - Raleigh, North Carolina

Top Online MBA Programs in Ohio

#1: Wright State University - Dayton, Ohio

Top Online MBA Programs in Pennsylvania

#1: University of Scranton - Scranton, Pennsylvania

Top Online MBA Programs in Tennessee

#1: University of Tennessee at Martin - Martin, Tennessee

Top Online MBA Programs in Texas

#1: Prairie View A&M University - Prairie View, Texas

Top Online MBA Programs in Virginia

#1: Radford University - Radford, Virginia

It is no secret that online degree programs are on the rise. While at one time they might have been a last resort for prospective students, many students now pursue an online program as their first choice. Online MBA programs offer extreme convenience, affordability, flexibility, virtual experience, and immediate relevance. According to College Consensus editors, "Current business professionals around the world are taking advantage of this flexibility by pursuing their higher education while simultaneously managing their work experience and personal responsibilities. Better still, online MBA students do not have to pull up stakes and move to a new area to work through a program." This degree is an advantageous addition to any resume, and these rankings can help students find the right one.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

